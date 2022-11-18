BREAKING: India releases Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 18 released the much-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 [PDF copy], the fourth iteration of India’s draft data protection law.

Seeking your views on draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. Link below: https://t.co/8KfrwBnoF0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 18, 2022

A data protection law has been in the works since 2017, when the Supreme Court, in the landmark Puttaswamy judgement, ruled that privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens, putting the government under the obligation to pass legislation to protect this right.

What to look out for?

Whether children below 18 (including teenagers) will need parental consent (and age verification) to use any app or site? Whether startups will have to store data of Indian citizens in India only, and if so what kind of personal data must be localised? Whether someone (another startup/government agency/a non-profit) can force your company to give anonymised data or analytics to them? Whether you can ask a company to give you access to all the data they have on you, and ask them to delete it? Or maybe even check if a political party has any data on you, and as them to delete it. Whether the government can ask any tech company to give them data about you, and under what conditions? Whether you can hold a company accountable if your data with them has been breached, and whether they need to inform you about it? Who is appointed to the Data Protection Authority and what rules and regulations they can make regarding different sectors, and how?

Guide to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

Timeline of key events