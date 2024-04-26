TikTok Criticises US Ban Or Divest Bill, Vows To Fight In Court

Social media platform TikTok released a statement on April 24, criticising the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” which would force the company’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to shut down its American operations or divest its interests in the company. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on the same day, after it had been passed by the senate on April 23. Posted on its website, the company statement reiterated its decision to challenge the legislation in the courts. “This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation. This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans. As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired,” said the company. TikTok CEO Shou Chew also released a video statement to users, characterising the act as a “TikTok ban and a ban on you and your voice.” He also encouraged users to share videos on the impact TikTok has had on their lives. “Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere,” declared Chew, “We are confident and we will keep fighting for your…

