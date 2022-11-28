wordpress blog stats
DPDP Bill, 2022: A Small Amendment May Impact Indians’ Rights to Information and Accountability

How removing an important clause of Section(8)(1)(j) of the RTI Act by the draft data protection bill can undermine transparency: a deep dive

Published

Last week's draft data protection law curiously included amendments to India's Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act). Experts MediaNama spoke to warn that the innocuous amendment—ignored in much of the media's coverage of the Bill—could have detrimental impacts on citizens' rights to access information and demand accountability from the government. What's the amendment?: Through Section 30(2)(a), the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill), proposes significantly slimming down Section 8(1)(j), one of the various exemptions where Indian citizens are not entitled to information under the RTI Act. What is Section 8(1)(j)?: The provision stipulates that the Indian state is not obliged to disclose personal information under the RTI Act which has no relationship to any public interest or activity,  or which causes the unwarranted invasion of the individual's privacy. This can be overridden provided the Central or State Public Information Officer, or the appellate authority, determines that the "larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information". A proviso immediately following Section 8(1)(j) further adds that information that cannot be denied to the Parliament or to a State Legislature will not be denied to an individual person. What does the amendment edit out?: "The Indian state is not obliged to disclose information which relates to personal information," the amended clause would state. Section 30(2)(b) of the Bill further deletes the clause's accompanying proviso. Why is this being proposed?: "To bring in 'consistency'," answers the Hindustan Times citing the "proposal" for the law. Yet, neither the DPDP Bill, nor the explanatory note accompanying it, actually clarifies why…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

