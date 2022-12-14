The whitelisting approach to cross-border data flows in the draft data protection law indicates that the government will provide a list of countries to which companies can transfer data to, remarked a speaker at the Cross Border Data Flows session at MediaNama's Reworking the Data Protection Bill event held on December 8th in New Delhi. For the remaining countries there appears to be a blanket prohibition on data transfers, they inferred. Released last month, the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill), contains only one single-sentence provision on cross-border data flows. Section 17 states that cross-border transfers of personal data will be permitted to countries notified by the Centre. How these countries will be selected, or on what terms these transfers will be allowed, is yet to be prescribed. The DPDP Bill marks a significant departure from the three previous iterations of India's privacy law, which instead proposed detailed provisions for cross-border transfers of 'sensitive' and 'critical' personal data. They also explicitly recommended data localisation of specific data types—a policy that drew the ire of companies and governments alike. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is seeking chapter-wise public feedback on the draft law until December 17th, 2022. The submissions will be held in a “fiduciary capacity” and will not be publicly disclosed. Click here for more of MediaNama‘s journalism on the DPDP Bill and India’s data protection laws. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before…
How Will the DPDP Bill 2022 Approach Personal Data Transfers Outside of India? #NAMA
Provision on data transfers abroad may create regulatory uncertainty and “diplomatic chaos”, noted speakers at our event discussing the bill
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
