How Will the DPDP Bill 2022 Approach Personal Data Transfers Outside of India? #NAMA

The whitelisting approach to cross-border data flows in the draft data protection law indicates that the government will provide a list of countries to which companies can transfer data to, remarked a speaker at the Cross Border Data Flows session at MediaNama's Reworking the Data Protection Bill event held on December 8th in New Delhi. For the remaining countries there appears to be a blanket prohibition on data transfers, they inferred. Released last month, the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill), contains only one single-sentence provision on cross-border data flows. Section 17 states that cross-border transfers of personal data will be permitted to countries notified by the Centre. How these countries will be selected, or on what terms these transfers will be allowed, is yet to be prescribed. The DPDP Bill marks a significant departure from the three previous iterations of India's privacy law, which instead proposed detailed provisions for cross-border transfers of 'sensitive' and 'critical' personal data. They also explicitly recommended data localisation of specific data types—a policy that drew the ire of companies and governments alike. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is seeking chapter-wise public feedback on the draft law until December 17th, 2022. The submissions will be held in a “fiduciary capacity” and will not be publicly disclosed. Click here for more of MediaNama‘s journalism on the DPDP Bill and India’s data protection laws. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.