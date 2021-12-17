wordpress blog stats
A complete guide to the Data Protection Bill, 2021

The Data Protection Bill, 2021 is one of the most important pieces of legislation in Indian tech policy.

Published

The report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on December 16, bringing us one step closer to India’s first data protection law, which will significantly impact how businesses collect data about users and the rights that users have over the data that is collected about them.

MediaNama has prepared a guide to the Data Protection Bill, 2021, that gives you an overview of the Bill, its history, concerns, and what people think about it.

  1. The Bills:
    1. JPC Report and Data Protection Bill, 2021 [download]
    2. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [download]
    3. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [download]
  2. Summaries of various key sections of the Data Protection Bill, 2021:
    1. Obligations of data fiduciaries [read]
    2. Personal data of children [read]
    3. Rights of individuals [read]
    4. Reporting of data breaches [read]
    5. Role of data protection officers [read]
    6. Data localisation norms and restrictions on cross border data transfer [read]
    7. Powers of the government and government access to data [read]
    8. Data Protection Authority (DPA) [read]
    9. Non-Personal Data (NPD) [read]
  3. Dissent notes to the Data Protection Bill, 2021:
    1. All dissent notes [download]
    2. Summaries:
      1. Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh [read]
  4. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019
    1. A Complete Guide To The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]
  5. Other key reading material:
    1. Srikrishna Committee Report (on which the 2018 Bill was based) [download]
    2. Dvara Research’s Personal Data Protection Bill [download]
    3. MP Shashi Tharoor’s Data Protection Bill [read]
    4. MP Jay Panda’s Data Protection Bill [read]
    5. SaveOurPrivacy.in bill [read]
    6. TRAI recommendations on privacy [read], [comments]

We will keep updating this post with more resources and developments.

Timeline of the bill’s progress

  • July 2018: The PDP Bill is first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.
  • October 2018: Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology says that it will be drafting the bill.
  • December 2019: The bill is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson.
  • September 2020: The committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.
  • December 2020: The committee undertakes a clause-by-clause review of the bill.
  • March 2021:  Once again, the committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.
  • July 2021: The Lok Sabha Speaker rules out any further extension for submission of the report.
  • July 2021: PP Chaudhary is appointed as the new chairperson of the JPC after Meenakshi Lekhi gets elevated to a minister in the Union Cabinet.
  • July 2021: Committee is granted extension to present report in Winter Session.
  • November 2021: Committee holds meeting to discuss consideration and adoption of its draft report.
  • December 16, 2021: Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is tabled in the Parliament.

