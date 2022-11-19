Key takeaways: Bill removed "social media platforms" from its definition of significant data fiduciaries Data fiduciaries to process children's data only with parental consent In case of data breaches, Data Fiduciaries to be fined ₹ 200-250 crore Many previous provisions like Privacy By Design removed in new Bill. The Government of India came out with the fourth version of the data protection Bill, now dubbing it Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. In this version, the Bill brings removes "social media platforms" from the Significant Data Fiduciary category, mandates parental consent for procession of children's data and makes data fiduciaries responsible for data breaches. The feedback on this draft Bill "in a chapter wise manner" can be sent by December 17, 2022. The link to send the feedback is yet to be shared by the government. The notice also specified that "no public disclosure of the submissions will be made." Definitions as per the new Bill The new Bill uses the following terms: Data Fiduciary: Any person who alone or in conjunction with other persons determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data; Data Principal: The individual to whom the personal data relates and where such individual is a child includes the parents or lawful guardian of such a child; Data Protection Officer: An individual appointed as such by a Significant Data Fiduciary under the provisions of this Act Child: means an individual who has not completed eighteen years of age. The Bill failed to address previous concenrs…
DPDP Bill 2022: What are the new responsibilities for data fiduciaries?
What the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2022 and what it says about the role of data fiduciaries, and what has changed
