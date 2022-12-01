"Let us say that the government wants to essentially violate the privacy of citizens with this law. Is it possible? That's the question. And the answer is no because the Bill lays out in very clear terms what are the exceptional circumstances under which the government can have access to the personal data of Indian citizens. Which is, like I said, national security, the pandemic, healthcare, and natural disasters. These are the exceptions. Just like freedom of speech is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions, so is the right to data protection," Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar remarked in an hour-long conversation on Twitter Spaces, where he explained various provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2022 and addressed some of the concerns that have been raised so far. "Since the bill is up for consultation, if there is anything that anybody believes is missing, we are absolutely open to having you suggest what is missing. This is a consultation process that we hold very important. And the Prime Minister has said that we must have extensive consultations on everything that we do in the digital space before it actually becomes the rule of the law." — Rajeev Chandrasekhar Why does this matter: Since the government did not publish its reasoning behind the various provisions of the DPDP Bill, 2022, this interview is the most we have to understand the government's thinking. On exemptions to government agencies No wide exemption to the…
What India’s IT Minister has to say about the concerns around the new data protection bill
Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained various provisions of the DPDP Bill 2022 on Twitter Spaces
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
