RBI restricts TalkCharge from issuing wallets, mentions it didn’t order cashback refunds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered TalkCharge Technologies to stop issuing prepaid payment instruments (wallets) to its customers by May 17, 2024. RBI said that as per the Payments and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act of 2007, anyone who wants to commence/operate a payments system requires authorization from the RBI. TalkCharge Technologies had not been authorized to provide Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) by the regulation. PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, apart from financial services and remittance facilities. These can be cards, wallets, and any such form/instrument that can be used to access the PPI and to use the amount present in it. The order restricting TalkCharge from providing PPI wallets was first issued on April 2, 2024. In it, RBI instructed TalkCharge to refund the balance held in TalkCharge wallets to the customers either to the original source (to the mode of payment used to load the wallet) or to the customers’ bank accounts. Then, on April 25, RBI said that it had come to its notice that, "the entity [TalkCharge] has issued a legal notice to its customers demanding the return of Cashback, failing which the matter will be reported to the RBI. Thus, the entity has created an impression in the minds of its customers that demand for repayment of cashback amount is being made as per the directions of the RBI." The regulator clarified that it only directed TalkCharge to refund the prepaid amount lying in the wallets, to the customers.…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.