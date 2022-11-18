DPDP Bill 2022: What are the rights of individuals? And what has changed from earlier?

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 presented by the Indian government after years of deliberation confers certain rights upon data principals (or individuals) such as the right to know how data fiduciaries process their personal data, correction and erasure of personal data, grievance redressal, among other things. The set of rights offer data principals an opportunity to prevent or restrict continued disclosure of their personal data. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced that the public can send their comments on the MyGov website by December 17, 2022. It revealed that there will be no public disclosure of the submissions. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1593540847899115520 You can read the entire draft of the bill here. What are the rights available to individuals? The draft bill provides the right to individuals to obtain the following from data fiduciaries: A confirmation when their personal data is being processed or has been processed; A summary of what kind of personal data is being processed or has been processed; An overview of processing activities undertaken with respect to their personal data; All identities of data fiduciaries with whom personal data has been shared along with the categories of personal data have to be made available in one place Who is a data fiduciary: It means any person (includes a company) who determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data. What did the government say: The government in its explanatory note said that every individual should be able to obtain certain basic information…

