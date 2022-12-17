The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the last date for public consultation on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2022, till Jan 2, 2023 "in response to the requests received from several stakeholders," the Ministry said in its notification released on December 17, 2022 on its website. On November 18, 2022, MeitY released the draft DPDP Bill 2022 along with an explanatory note. This is the fourth iteration of the data protection bill. The deadline for public consultation on the bill was 17th December 2022 which has now been pushed to the date mentioned above. It is to be noted that the government has informed that “no public disclosure of the submissions will be made.” The need for a robust data protection bill was highlighted in 2017, when the Supreme Court ruled that privacy is a fundamental right that every Indian citizen is entitled to, in its landmark Puttaswamy judgment. This ruling put the onus on the government to develop a legal framework for data protection in the country. For further information and explanation, you can check out our complete guide on the bill. MediaNama recently held an open-house discussion – 'Reworking the Data Protection Bill' – in Delhi. Following are reports that capture the various aspects of the bill discussed by stakeholders at the event: What Are The Shortcomings In India’s Data Protection Board In The New Draft Bill? [read] Data Protection Bill 2022 Focuses on Enabling Govt Access to Data and Surveillance,…
News
Last Date for Public Consultation on DPDP Bill 2022 Extended till Jan 2, 2023
The extension comes in response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the government notification said
Latest Headlines
- Last Date for Public Consultation on DPDP Bill 2022 Extended till Jan 2, 2023 December 17, 2022
- A Month After Karza’s Aadhaar Act Violation, Finance Ministry Calls For A New Verification System December 17, 2022
- India’s central bank restrains fintech entities like Razorpay from onboarding new merchants: Report December 17, 2022
- India’s Child Rights Panel summons Byju’s CEO for alleged malpractices December 17, 2022
- Here’s what the NHA has proposed for building a ‘Unified Health Interface’ in India December 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login