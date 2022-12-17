wordpress blog stats
Last Date for Public Consultation on DPDP Bill 2022 Extended till Jan 2, 2023

The extension comes in response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the government notification said

Published

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the last date for public consultation on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2022, till Jan 2, 2023 "in response to the requests received from several stakeholders," the Ministry said in its notification released on December 17, 2022 on its website.  On November 18, 2022, MeitY released the draft DPDP Bill 2022 along with an explanatory note. This is the fourth iteration of the data protection bill. The deadline for public consultation on the bill was 17th December 2022 which has now been pushed to the date mentioned above. It is to be noted that the government has informed that “no public disclosure of the submissions will be made.” The need for a robust data protection bill was highlighted in 2017, when the Supreme Court ruled that privacy is a fundamental right that every Indian citizen is entitled to, in its landmark Puttaswamy judgment.  This ruling put the onus on the government to develop a legal framework for data protection in the country. For further information and explanation, you can check out our complete guide on the bill. MediaNama recently held an open-house discussion – 'Reworking the Data Protection Bill' – in Delhi. Following are reports that capture the various aspects of the bill discussed by stakeholders at the event: What Are The Shortcomings In India’s Data Protection Board In The New Draft Bill?  [read] Data Protection Bill 2022 Focuses on Enabling Govt Access to Data and Surveillance,…

