Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a provision that is absent in Google’s policy and for which it has accrued a lot of backlash.

Walmart-owned PhonePe on February 21 launched a new app store for Android called the Indus Appstore that will compete with Google Play and other third-party app stores in India. "Indus Appstore is PhonePe’s attempt at creating a more competitive and localised mobile app store economy for India, which is already the largest mobile apps download market globally," the fintech company stated. Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing and they will not have to pay any commission to Indus. This is in contrast to Google Play's policy, which requires app developers in India to display Google's billing system in addition to any third-party billing system, and more importantly, pay Google a commission between 6 to 30 percent regardless of which billing system the user chooses. Indus Appstore will instead charge developers an annual listing fee, which is waived for the first year "to accelerate developer registrations." The company has not mentioned what the annual fees for developers will be after the first free year. Indus also plans to provide its own in-app billing system at a later date, but this will remain strictly optional for app developers, the company said. PhonePe also shared that users will be able to access the Indus Appstore in 12 Indian languages, thereby catering to 95 percent of Indians’ language preferences. "Indus Appstore embodies our commitment to building a truly inclusive digital ecosystem where every Indian user feels at home," Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe,…

