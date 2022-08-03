BREAKING: Government withdraws Data Protection Bill 2021, to present new bill soon

Developing story: The Indian government withdraws the Data Protection Bill 2021, will be introducing a new Bill “that fits into the comprehensive legal framework” that is being worked upon.

Update (3 August, 5:25 pm):

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted:

JCP report on Personal Data protection bill had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern Digital Privacy law Privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens & A Trillion dollar Digital Economy requires Global std Cyber laws #IndiaTechade — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 3, 2022

Update (3 August, 5:02 pm):

Reasons for withdrawal: As per a statement circulated with members of the parliament, the “reasons for withdrawal” are:

“The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw ‘The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.”

Update (3 August, 5:00 pm):

The Data Protection Bill 2021 has official been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha following a voice vote on the motion moved by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.



Original Story (3 August, 4:50 pm):

The government is set to withdraw the Data Protection Bill 2021, as per the Supplementary List of Business published on Lok Sabha website on August 3.

SHRI ASHWINI VAISHNAW to move for leave to withdraw a Bill to provide for protection of the digital privacy of individuals relating to their personal data, to specify the flow and usage of data, to create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data, to protect the rights of individuals whose data are processed, to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data, to lay down norms for social media platforms, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing, to ensure the interest and security of the State and to establish a Data Protection Authority of India for the said purposes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as reported by Joint Committee. — Lok Sabha Supplementary List of Business

“A Statement containing reasons for which the Bill is being withdrawn has been circulated to members today (3.8.2022),” the notice read. We will update this post once we get a copy of this statement.

The Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced on 11 December, 2019 and was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for examination and report. The report of the JPC was presented to Lok Sabha on 16 December 2021.

Timeline of the bill’s progress

July 2018: The PDP Bill is first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.

The PDP Bill is first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna. October 2018 : Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology says that it will be drafting the bill.

: Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology says that it will be drafting the bill. December 2019: The bill is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson.

The bill is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson. September 2020: The committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.

The committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report. December 2020: The committee undertakes a clause-by-clause review of the bill.

The committee undertakes a clause-by-clause review of the bill. March 2021: Once again, the committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.

Once again, the committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report. July 2021: The Lok Sabha Speaker rules out any further extension for submission of the report.

The Lok Sabha Speaker rules out any further extension for submission of the report. July 2021 : PP Chaudhary is appointed as the new chairperson of the JPC after Meenakshi Lekhi gets elevated to a minister in the Union Cabinet.

: PP Chaudhary is appointed as the new chairperson of the JPC after Meenakshi Lekhi gets elevated to a minister in the Union Cabinet. July 2021 : Committee is granted extension to present report in Winter Session.

: Committee is granted extension to present report in Winter Session. November 2021 : Committee holds meeting to discuss consideration and adoption of its draft report.

: Committee holds meeting to discuss consideration and adoption of its draft report. December 16, 2021: Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is tabled in the Parliament.

Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is tabled in the Parliament. 3 August 2022: Bill withdrawn from parliament