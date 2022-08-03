wordpress blog stats
BREAKING: Government withdraws Data Protection Bill 2021, to present new bill soon

The government is set to withdraw the Data Protection Bill 2021, as per the Supplementary List of Business published on Lok Sabha website

Published

Developing story: The Indian government withdraws the Data Protection Bill 2021, will be introducing a new Bill “that fits into the comprehensive legal framework” that is being worked upon.

Update (3 August, 5:25 pm):

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted:

 

Update (3 August, 5:02 pm):

Reasons for withdrawal: As per a statement circulated with members of the parliament, the “reasons for withdrawal” are:

“The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw ‘The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.”

Update (3 August, 5:00 pm):  

The Data Protection Bill 2021 has official been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha following a voice vote on the motion moved by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Original Story (3 August, 4:50 pm): 

The government is set to withdraw the Data Protection Bill 2021, as per the Supplementary List of Business published on Lok Sabha website on August 3.

SHRI ASHWINI VAISHNAW to move for leave to withdraw a Bill to provide for protection of the digital privacy of individuals relating to their personal data, to specify the flow and usage of data, to create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data, to protect the rights of individuals whose data are processed, to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data, to lay down norms for social media platforms, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing, to ensure the interest and security of the State and to establish a Data Protection Authority of India for the said purposes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as reported by Joint Committee. — Lok Sabha Supplementary List of Business

“A Statement containing reasons for which the Bill is being withdrawn has been circulated to members today (3.8.2022),” the notice read. We will update this post once we get a copy of this statement.

The Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced on 11 December, 2019 and was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for examination and report. The report of the JPC was presented to Lok Sabha on 16 December 2021.

Read: A Complete Guide To The Data Protection Bill, 2021

Timeline of the bill’s progress

  • July 2018: The PDP Bill is first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.
  • October 2018: Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology says that it will be drafting the bill.
  • December 2019: The bill is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson.
  • September 2020: The committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.
  • December 2020: The committee undertakes a clause-by-clause review of the bill.
  • March 2021:  Once again, the committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.
  • July 2021: The Lok Sabha Speaker rules out any further extension for submission of the report.
  • July 2021: PP Chaudhary is appointed as the new chairperson of the JPC after Meenakshi Lekhi gets elevated to a minister in the Union Cabinet.
  • July 2021: Committee is granted extension to present report in Winter Session.
  • November 2021: Committee holds meeting to discuss consideration and adoption of its draft report.
  • December 16, 2021: Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is tabled in the Parliament.
  • 3 August 2022: Bill withdrawn from parliament

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

