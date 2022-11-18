The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 does not cover non-personal data (NPD) The Data Protection Bill 2021 covered NPD and was criticised for the same, with experts arguing that NPD should be regulated separately The Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bills of 2018 and 2019 did not cover NPD, but the 2019 version allowed the government to direct companies to provide NPD under certain grounds The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2022, announced on 18 November, does not attempt to regulate non-personal data (NPD), with the 24-page Bill not mentioning or referring to the term anywhere. This is in contrast with last year's version, the Data Protection Bill 2021, which was the first version to bring NPD under the ambit of the Data Protection Act, with the JPC noting that NPD is essentially derived from one of the three sets of data— personal data, sensitive personal data, critical personal data — and then anonymised or converted into non-identifiable data. How did previous versions of the Bill deal with NPD? What the 2018 and 2019 Bill said: The PDP Bill, 2019 and the PDP Bill, 2018 did not apply to NPD. Although, the 2019 version did include provisions that allowed government access to NPD. Section 91(2), for instance, allowed the central government to "direct any data fiduciary or data processor to provide any personal data anonymised or other non-personal data to enable better targeting of delivery of services or formulation of evidence-based policies by the Central Government, in such manner as may be…
News
DPDP Bill, 2022: Non-personal data (NPD) not covered under India’s latest data protection bill
In contrast to the 2021 version, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 does not attempt to regulate non-personal data (NPD)
Latest Headlines
- DPDP Bill, 2022: Non-personal data (NPD) not covered under India’s latest data protection bill November 18, 2022
- Transfers of Personal Data to Select Countries Will Be Allowed Under Draft Data Protection Law November 18, 2022
- DPDP Bill, 2022: Government once again given broad powers to exempt itself from provisions of law November 18, 2022
- BREAKING: India releases Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 November 18, 2022
- India to issue guidelines for financial influencers on social media: Reports November 18, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login