How The Data Protection Bill Restricts Children’s Access To The Internet #NAMA

The upper age limit for defining a “child” should be lowered

Age verification and parental consent is not possible at scale

Need to consult children while framing the Bill

Children should be allowed internet access by default

We need a risk-based approach to age verification like in the United Kingdom

Businesses might end up getting disincentivised to create products for children

The four clauses on how companies should process children’s data in the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, had policy experts and lawyers immersed in an intriguing open discussion at Medianama’s event – “Reworking the Data Protection Bill” held in Delhi on December 8, 2022. They pointed out that the Bill could lead to – a system of widespread age verification for everyone on the internet, restricted internet access for children, and obstacles for businesses offering services to children.

Below is a summary of the top discussion points. But if you wish to read what the 2022 Bill says about protecting children’s data, click here.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is seeking chapter-wise public feedback on the draft law until December 17th, 2022. The submissions will be held in a “fiduciary capacity” and will not be publicly disclosed. Click here for more of MediaNama‘s journalism on the DPDP Bill and India’s data protection laws.

Change the definition of “child”

Upper age limit for defining “child” should be lowered: The current definition of “child” includes those between 13 years and 18 years, emphasised Aparajita Bharti, co-founder of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship, and The Quantum Hub. She said, their parents can control whether they have access to some parts of the internet. Across the world, the age of consent is as low as 13 years, in GDPR, it is 16 years and member states have the option to reduce it if they want to, she added. She also said that several members have changed it to 13 years or 14 years. Look at the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890: Referring to the Act, one speaker said, “if the child is old enough to form an intelligent preference, the court may consider that preference (…) when appointing the guardian of the child.” This gives the child (below 18 years of age) the autonomy to make her decisions in certain circumstances. Look at Juvenile Justice Act, 2015: “I think even in the Juvenile Justice Act, the court has said that when it comes to 16 to 18, they will determine whether the child is able to take decisions like an adult. I mean, they did bring in that distinction,” another speaker added highlighting how in certain cases those below 18 years are treated as adults.

Problems with parental consent and age verification

Age-verification could become mandatory for everyone: “We forget that for companies to make a decision whether parental consent is required, they will have to verify everybody who comes and makes an account on their platform. So it’s not just going to apply to children, it will apply to everyone, whether it’s me, whether it’s you. When we make an account, then we will have to verify our age,” Bharti said. Such verification could even lead to excess data collection, like facial data or collection of identification documents, Medianama has previously reported. Bharti added that although “data minimisation” is mentioned in the explanatory note issued alongside the Bill, it doesn’t get reflected in the Bill. Age gating is not possible at scale: “I think, from the Digital Economy Act in the UK, and the conversation around that, (…) a big learning that came out (was) that you didn’t have any clear method to do this (age verification) at scale, and so you would want to do it on a case to case basis and properly run trials to figure out where it’s absolutely necessary. So for example, I mean, they couldn’t even create this just for pornographic websites, because you couldn’t define what pornographic websites were, and then you couldn’t figure out how (…) age gate mechanism would actually work.” Remove the provision on parental consent: “At one level, you’re saying that you need parental consent to allow the child to access stuff. Why don’t you (…) just leave it at the prevention of processing (of data) that may harm a child?”, a speaker questioned. This comes from the point of view that if platforms are not allowed to cause harm to a child then parental consent becomes less important. This bill just puts all the responsibility on parents: Bharti said, “With the current phrasing (…) we are putting all the responsibility on parents – that parents, you take a call whether your child is safe or not on this platform – and you can consent on (children’s) behalf. I think we’ve had multiple rounds of discussions knowing that consent itself is broken in that sense. You actually had an opportunity to actually nudge platforms to do better in design itself, which you have actually taken away completely because:a. privacy by design was deleted in the entire bill itself

b. there is no obligation on the platform to help children make better choices Does verification mean KYC for all users?: A speaker said, “What you’re looking for is the digital version of a signature, and then expecting people to do digital signatures or any other form (…) of verification, you’re probably going to end up doing KYC, or something of that sort, you’re going to do either a video verification or you’re going to do an ID based verification.” He added, platforms that want to avoid liability will look for the most foolproof mechanisms of verification. Is the bill in line with the Puttaswamy judgement?: One speaker asked, “if you have to verify then you need to verify everyone who’s using the internet, and then to that extent, does that pass the Puttaswamy test?”. Another speaker responded, “It will abjectly have failed all tests. So that effectively means there is no right to anonymous speech on the internet, and that’s a bridge too far for any court to take really”. Need to consult children while framing the Bill: I’ve been to many consultations “but where are people who work on child rights, and children themselves?”, Bharti said. She added, “(…) you can get some 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds, we work with a few, they actually are very smart and articulate about what they think should be done”.

Don’t restrict children’s internet access

Allow internet access to children by default: Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama, while quoting from a previous Medianama discussion, said, “(…) the (way) UK approaches this particular part of the regulation is that they come from a point of access to the internet – saying that access to the internet is important for children.” He added, ” (in the UK) you start with the point (…) (where) everything is whitelisted, and then let’s put criteria (restrictions) for other (harmful) aspects. Here (in India), what we’re doing and what we’ve done since the beginning is, first, let’s block everything, and then let’s give parents the key to that door and let them choose which door they will open. So in that sense, if you’re below the age of 18, you don’t have access to start off with.” He suggested, “I think we need to reverse that approach.” Whitelist approach for allowing tracking is not a good idea: The government bans tracking or targeted advertising for children unless exceptions are provided by the government, Bharti said. She added that the government is essentially looking at a whitelist approach where tracking and targeted advertisements will be banned for all services and a positive list will be made, which could allow tracking for services such as Ed-tech. “Now the question is what is EdTech? Isn’t the whole of internet EdTech, in some sense? Isn’t YouTube EdTech, I study from YouTube. If you’re an artist, you look at Instagram, you follow artists of your choice to actually understand (…) their artwork etc. So what is EdTech? We cannot slice and dice (the) internet for children with these definitions, (…) anyway services have multiple features and may be serving multiple purposes for somebody.” Wide-ranging social impacts of mandating verifiable consent: Bharti said, for example, the reaction when a boy goes to his parents and asks about making a social media account and when a girl asks for the same thing will be very different. We know that girls face more resistance – what we see in the physical world will also translate into the virtual world (if you put internet access-related decisions in the hands of parents). Another example is that, we, as a country talk about improving digital literacy, and parents will have the option to restrict children’s access to the internet by not giving consent, Bharti added. We need a risk-based approach: “I do think what we need is a risk-based approach that has safeguards proportionate to the risks on the set platforms. So we should not do one size fits all, in the sense ban everything, ban tracking on all platforms, ban targeted advertising from all platforms, we should look for a core regulatory model that presses platforms to be better for children similar to age-appropriate design code in the UK,” said Bharti. Later she also said, “if you look at the age-appropriate design code, you have to do it (risk-assessment) before launching a product in all cases, if it’s likely to be accessed by children.” She also said that the India’s bill doesn’t ask companies to do such assessments “because we’ve anyway, just banned everything”.

How the Bill protects children from harms

This bill has gone backwards: The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC) says laws should keep in mind the best interests of the child, Bharti noted. She added that we also had a similar phrasing in the 2019 Bill but it has now been removed from the 2022 Bill. “So in that sense, we’ve actually gone backward from where we were in 2019 and that is really, really concerning. The Bill may not adequately protect children from harms: Medianama has previously reported how the definition of “harms” has been trimmed down compared to the 2021 Bill. Speaking on this subject, a speaker said, “children face some very specific harms (…), like mental health – we work with a lot of children who face mental health issues, they have esteem issues, they compare their life a lot more with their peers, etc. Now, because you have this one size fits all policy, you actually had to reduce the “harms” because you’re not taking the risk-based approach in that sense.” Need better product designs for children, but the bill doesn’t talk about it: One speaker said, platforms often deploy nudge techniques to make children use their product more. The speaker said, “the way the architecture of any software product is designed, is essentially a hook or a nudge technique. And I believe that it would really do bundles of advantage to the child and (…) the parent if something could be done about those nudge techniques”. He suggested that companies should conduct ethical impact assessments and benchmarks for products should be set up to deal with this issue. Another speaker said, “in the age-appropriate design code, they do have specific recommendations around what kind of nudges you can’t have on platforms. And therefore, I think the onus (…) actually shifts (…) to platforms.” She added, “so I think the platform design is a very important piece, as you’re rightly saying, but we have not made any space for it because we have banned everything. When it got banned then you don’t need any platform design intervention, in that sense, you can’t do much. So that is the problem, you are actually curtailing innovation in that sense.”

Impact of banning tracking

Businesses will be disincentivised to create products for children: Bharti said, “you are essentially stifling innovation for a child. And why should children not benefit from innovation on the internet? You know, if I’m an entrepreneur, and if I know that if I’m going to make a product for children, I’m going to get into these hassles, then I would rather put my money and effort into something else, where regulation is a lot more clear, where I’m not seen as somebody who’s out to harm children”. Impact of restricted tracking on education, suicide prevention services: One speaker said, “a lot of social media platforms have been saying that they use tracking to also have some kind of nudges (…) that help the child or whoever the user (is), seek any kind of help. So it needs to be thought that are we leaving room for such interventions. Clause 4 of Section 10 provides exemptions and in the earlier version of the Bill, exemptions were “based on offering counselling services or child protection services. They’ve removed that, but I’m just hoping that whatever rules come up, will include more detailed provisions so that whatever behavioral monitoring happens, happens for welfare of the children.”

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

