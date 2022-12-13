"[Compared to] the 2018 version of the bill, the focus has become from privacy protection to business protection. And now, as it has progressed, it is sort of the protection of the government from this onslaught of this right to privacy," Prasanna S. of Article 21 Trust remarked at the Government Access to Data session at MediaNama's Reworking the Data Protection Bill event held on December 8 in Delhi. "Every time I drive my car, go through FastTag, now I've completed my journey, why should my data be retained? I walk through an airport, now GMR is a private entity, they would be recording and keeping my video recordings for ages," another attendee remarked. "There are many heartbreaks in many of the previous bills that we had. But at least the net-net was that something was better than nothing. But here nothing is better than this thing." — Prasanna S, Article 21 Trust https://youtu.be/0zaOCGulB8c?t=10541 FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. How the Bill enables surveillance? Surveillance has been part of the equation since 2012: "Let's remember that this entire process started in 2012 when the Right to Privacy Bill was being discussed by the DoPT and at that time itself there was a conversation that interception of communication, which is basically surveillance, needs to be included in the bill. This was also echoed by the group of experts headed by Justice…
Data Protection Bill 2022 focuses on enabling govt access to data and surveillance, not citizens’ privacy #NAMA
Speakers at MediaNama’s event on the Data Protection Bill said that the blanket exemptions to the govt can be challenged in court
