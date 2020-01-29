The Join Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will soon invite comments from stakeholders. Keeping that in mind, MediaNama has prepared a guide to the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, that gives you an overview of the Bill, its history, concerns, and what people think about it.

How to submit your comments to the Joint Parliamentary Committee?

You can send in two copies of your comments in either Hindi or English to:

Dr Ram Raj Rai

Director, Joint Parliamentary Committee, Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

Room No. G-01, Parliament House Annexe

New Delhi – 110001

Or email them to jpc-datalaw@sansad.nic.in, or to the JPC Chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi mrs.lekhi@sansad.nic.in. If you wish to make an appearance before the Committee, mention that in your comments.

Key Highlights

Tracking the Joint Parliamentary Committee

January 24, 2020: JPC invites comments from stakeholders

The JPC has invited comments from stakeholders. The three-week consultation period will begin only after the notice is published in newspapers. Comments can be sent in English or Hindi.

January 16, 2020: JPC holds its first meeting, MeitY briefs the members

In its first meeting, MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, briefed the members about the details of the Bill. According to a tweet by TMC MP Derek O’Brien, focus was on Section 35 that deals with exemptions for government agency. MediaNama learnt that the meeting lasted about one hour. 16 MPs attended it, and 4 officials at MeitY, including Sawhney and Additional Secretary Gopalakrishnan S., made an appearance.

January 6, 2020: Congress MP S. Jothi Mani resigns from the JPC

December 23, 2019: TMC MP Saugata Roy resigns from the JPC

December 12, 2019: Committee headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is formed

Headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, the JPC had 30 members — 10 from Rajya Sabha and 20 from Lok Sabha. The Committee is to submit its first report to the Lok Sabha by the last week of the Budget Session 2020.

Evolution of the Bill

December 12, 2019: Bill is introduced in Rajya Sabha; referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Bill in Rajya Sabha and moved a motion to send the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The Bill was referred to the JPC headed by BJP Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

December 11, 2019: Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, is introduced in Lok Sabha

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha. Recommended that it be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology opposed the move and requested Prasad to send it to the Standing Committee instead.

September 13, 2019: MeitY forms committee to come up with bill about non-personal data

MeitY formed a new Committee of Experts to focus on non-personal data, and to come up with a related data governance framework. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is heading the committee. It is unclear at this stage if non-personal data will be covered by the PDP Bill. Although the Srikrishna Committee had recommended that the government come up with a law to protect community data, given MeitY’s August 2019 consultations which specifically raised the issue of non-personal data, it is possible that PDP Bill 2019 might deal with it.

August 2019: MeitY seeks further comments from stakeholders, no public consultation follows

MeitY sought additional comments from stakeholders until August 25, 2019. Even though new issues, such as non personal data, were introduced in the questions that MeitY sent to some of the stakeholders, no public consultation followed. MeitY Join Secretary S. Gopalakrishnan defended the lack of public consultation by calling these comments “clarifications”.

Not all industry and civil society stakeholders who participated in the initial consultation had received these questions. Gopalakrishnan had said that since the ministry had received comments from over 600 entities, they would not reach out to all of them for further comments.

August 14, 2018: MeitY invites comments on the bill

MeitY invited public comments on PDP Bill 2018; submissions open for 20 days until September 5, deadline later extended until September 30.

MeitY refused to make comments public, but MediaNama compiled a list of submissions here . Dvara Research also compiled a list.

. Dvara Research also compiled a list. In the initial round of consultations, MeitY reportedly got comments from over 600 entities.

July 27, 2018: Srikrishna Committee submits draft bill

Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee submitted the draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2018; also submitted a report about digital economy

November 2017: Srikrishna Committee releases consultation paper

A committee, led by former Supreme Court Justice B.N. Srikrishna, released a consultation paper with 229 questions for public comments (until December 31, 2017). These comments and the committee’s minutes of meeting were not made public voluntarily, and even upon an RTI filed by MediaNama. MeitY had said that the submissions were “confidential” and “not available for public dissemination” without the consent of the submitting entities.

Expert Series

We gave legal experts certain situations and asked them to consider how the Bill would come into action.

Insights from #NAMA Discussions

On January 9 and January 16, we held discussions on the 2019 Bill in Delhi and Bangalore, respectively. Our notes from the discussion are now live.

