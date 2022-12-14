Data Privacy Regime in India: Its Genesis and Evolution

By Alan Sunny Data Privacy and the Global Regime With the growth of technology-driven industries around the world, data privacy is an important matter to be addressed. Countries across the world have formulated legal instruments to safeguard the interests of data principals (the person to whom the personal data belongs) and the liabilities of data fiduciaries (entities that control storage and decide the means and purpose of the processing of data). The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the predominant framework with exhaustive provisions to safeguard data privacy. The GDPR has influenced many countries in framing their respective data privacy legislations. Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and Brazil’s General Personal Data Protection Law (LGPD) are influenced by GDPR. More than 100 countries have formulated their data privacy legislations to safeguard the interests of their consumers. A comprehensive Data Privacy Legislation is on the anvil in the United States as well, called the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. The general rights afforded to data principals under these data privacy legislations include the Right to Access (GDPR Article 15), the Right to Rectification ( GDPR Article 16), the Right to be Informed ( GDPR Article 13 and Article 14), etc. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. India and data privacy The Digital Economy in India has witnessed monumental growth over the years and yet India lacked a competent…

