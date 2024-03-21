BREAKING: Supreme Court stays Fact Check Unit Notification issued by IT Ministry

The notification of the Fact Check Unit issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on March 20, 2024, shall be stayed pending the final verdict of the fact check unit case before the Bombay High Court, directed the Supreme Court of India.

“We set aside the opinion of the third learned judge declining interim relief and direct that pending the final disposal by the High Court, the notification dated March 20 by Meity shall remain stayed,” said the Court after hearing an appeal by petitioners Editors Guild of India and satirist Kunal Kamra on March 21, 2024. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was the legal representative of the Union of India.

The final verdict of the Bombay High Court case will be delivered following the concluding remarks of the third referral judge Justice A S Chandurkar, likely to be made on April 15, 2024.

Highlights of the hearing:

Legal representatives of the petitioners argued that Rule 3 1(B) under which the Fact Checking Unit (FCU) is to be created violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression protected by Article 19(A) of the Indian constitution.

Particularly in view of the approaching elections, the legal counsel said that the operation of the rule to create such an FCU would amount to the “singularity of the truth” as approved by the government.

On the other hand, Mehta argued that the rule does not force online intermediaries to take down content but takes away the intermediary’s safe harbor protections in case an aggrieved person approaches the court.

We will be publishing a follow-up article detailing the proceedings of the hearing soon.

What is the Bombay High Court petition against?

Following the announcement of the FCU in 2023, Kamra filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in April 2023 asking that the FCU and the amendment under which it was introduced be deemed unconstitutional. The Editors Guild of India raised a similar petition months later. The Association of India Magazines followed suit in June 2024, adding that the rule violates fundamental rights to equality, speech, and liberty. Now, all these petitions are being heard together by the court.

