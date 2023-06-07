Association of Indian Magazines Next to Challenge Fact-Check Amendment At Bombay HC

Fresh off the heels of comedian Kunal Kamra, the Association of Indian Magazines is the next entity challenging the Indian government giving its fact-check unit powers to flag government-related information as fake, false, or misleading. The rule is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights to equality, speech, and liberty, the industry body argued in its petition. Released in April through an amendment to India’s platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021, the fact-checking clause almost immediately courted controversy online for stifling free speech and news reporting on the government. A few weeks later, Kamra challenged the rule at the Bombay High Court, citing free speech concerns similar to the magazine coalition's. The government has since promised to defer notifying the amendment until July 10th. Kamra’s petition will be heard on July 6th and 7th, along with the magazine body’s and another challenge to the rule filed by the Editors Guild of India. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! Why it matters: If the current rule is notified, platforms would have to take action on government-related content flagged as ‘fake, false, or misleading’ by the government’s fact-checking unit. Failing to do so could compromise their safe harbour protections in India—which protects them from being held liable for third-party content. “The impugned rules suffer from the vice of vagueness and over-breadth as phrases like ‘fake or false or misleading’ and ‘in respect of any business of the…

