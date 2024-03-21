wordpress blog stats
MeitY notifies Fact Checking Unit of the Press Information Bureau

With this, the PIB can direct social media intermediaries to take down any content that is deemed “fake” or “false” even as the Bombay High Court explores the constitutionality of the Fact Checking Unit

What’s the news: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on March 20, 2024. The news of the gazette notification was first reported by Hindustan Times. With this, the social media intermediaries will have to take down any content that is labelled as “fake” or “false” by the government. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (v) of clause (b) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Central Government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government,” said the gazette notification. Legal battle against FCU continues: The Indian government went ahead with setting up the FCU following a majority view by the Bombay High Court on March 14 that there need not be a stay order on the FCU, even though its constitutionality is still under question. In response to this decision, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and satirist Kunal Kamra, original petitioners challenging the constitutionality of the FCU aside from the Association of Indian Magazines, have appealed to the Supreme Court against the lack of a stay order. The hearing is scheduled to take place on March 21." FCU comes…

