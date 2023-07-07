"Are the citizens of this country to be treated in such a manner? That the government has so low an opinion of all the citizens of this country, of their intellect, their reasonableness, to use the Supreme Court's language, of ‘their firm-mindedness’, their discernment, that they need to be treated by a nanny state?" asked Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai yesterday, while appearing for Kunal Kamra in his Bombay High Court challenge against the Indian government giving itself powers to fact-check government-related information online. "Does the government have so little faith and confidence in the public that they actually have to tell the Court that we are in the role of a parens patriae to the 1.4 billion people of this country, we have to mother them like a nanny does, and therefore shield them from anything that is bad and distasteful, which in this case is anything the government says is not the truth," Seervai continued. "At the end of the day, that's the bottom line. The government’s affidavit gives it away. This is the background that the matter will have to necessarily be considered in..." Kamra, a comedian, was the first to challenge the government's fact-check proposal back in April on free speech grounds, after which the IT Ministry stayed the provision until July 10th. After this, the Editor's Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines filed separate challenges against the provision too. Justices G.S. Patel and Neela Gokhale will continue hearing the arguments today. What did the…
News
Does the Gov Have So Little Faith In Public’s Intellect and Firm-Mindedness? Bombay HC Hears Fact-check Challenge
The bench questioned the rationale for the fact-check amendment and pointed out that the Indian govt’s affidavit filed in reply to the petitions did not clarify it either.
Latest Headlines
- Does the Gov Have So Little Faith In Public’s Intellect and Firm-Mindedness? Bombay HC Hears Fact-check Challenge July 7, 2023
- Consumer Input is Vital to Frame Regulations for Tobacco Warnings in OTT Content: Key Points from Koan’s Study July 7, 2023
- Wellness startup Mojocare said to shut shop amidst fraud allegations: Report July 7, 2023
- Roundup: Drone Destination, IdeaForge IPOs, and Other Major Drone Stories July 7, 2023
- At Long Last, Some Insight into the Expert Committee that Framed Tamil Nadu’s Online Gambling Law July 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login