Does the Gov Have So Little Faith In Public’s Intellect and Firm-Mindedness? Bombay HC Hears Fact-check Challenge

The bench questioned the rationale for the fact-check amendment and pointed out that the Indian govt’s affidavit filed in reply to the petitions did not clarify it either.

Published

"Are the citizens of this country to be treated in such a manner? That the government has so low an opinion of all the citizens of this country, of their intellect, their reasonableness, to use the Supreme Court's language, of ‘their firm-mindedness’, their discernment, that they need to be treated by a nanny state?" asked Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai yesterday, while appearing for Kunal Kamra in his Bombay High Court challenge against the Indian government giving itself powers to fact-check government-related information online. "Does the government have so little faith and confidence in the public that they actually have to tell the Court that we are in the role of a parens patriae to the 1.4 billion people of this country, we have to mother them like a nanny does, and therefore shield them from anything that is bad and distasteful, which in this case is anything the government says is not the truth," Seervai continued. "At the end of the day, that's the bottom line. The government’s affidavit gives it away. This is the background that the matter will have to necessarily be considered in..." Kamra, a comedian, was the first to challenge the government's fact-check proposal back in April on free speech grounds, after which the IT Ministry stayed the provision until July 10th. After this, the Editor's Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines filed separate challenges against the provision too. Justices G.S. Patel and Neela Gokhale will continue hearing the arguments today. What did the…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

3 days ago

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

