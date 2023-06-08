Fact-Check Amendment Will “Impoverish” Political Discourse Online: Editors Guild of India Challenge at Bombay HC

The government’s controversial fact-check amendment will impoverish political discourse on social media, skewing it “unconstitutionally” towards a version controlled and endorsed by the Indian government, argued the Editors Guild of India in a challenge against the rule, filed at the Bombay High Court. “A level playing field for political speech and free flow of information to the citizen-voter about elected representatives and their performance form the cornerstones of a functioning democracy - the Impugned Rule annihilates both,” the guild argued in its petition, viewed by MediaNama. The amendment gives the government’s fact-check unit powers to flag government-related information online as fake, false, or misleading—platforms then have to take action against the content under India’s IT Rules, 2021 to retain their safe harbour protections. Released in April, the rule soon raised concerns of censorship online, with comedian Kunal Kamra challenging it at the Bombay High Court shortly after. The government has since promised to stay the rule’s notification until July 10th. The Editors Guild additionally seeks an interim stay on the rule while the case is ongoing. Why it matters: Kamra, the Editors Guild, and the Association of Indian Magazines have all challenged the rule at the High Court on similar grounds of shrinking free speech and unlawful policymaking. However, the guild doubles down on the impacts it will have on the free press—a critical part of India’s democratic fabric that should ideally function without constrictions during an election year. “If interim orders are not passed by this Hon'ble Court, the Petitioner,…
