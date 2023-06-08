wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Fact-Check Amendment Will “Impoverish” Political Discourse Online: Editors Guild of India Challenge at Bombay HC

Kamra, the Editors Guild, and the Association of Indian Magazines have all challenged the rule at the Bombay HC on similar grounds of shrinking free speech and unlawful policymaking.

Published

The government’s controversial fact-check amendment will impoverish political discourse on social media, skewing it “unconstitutionally” towards a version controlled and endorsed by the Indian government, argued the Editors Guild of India in a challenge against the rule, filed at the Bombay High Court.  “A level playing field for political speech and free flow of information to the citizen-voter about elected representatives and their performance form the cornerstones of a functioning democracy - the Impugned Rule annihilates both,” the guild argued in its petition, viewed by MediaNama.  The amendment gives the government’s fact-check unit powers to flag government-related information online as fake, false, or misleading—platforms then have to take action against the content under India’s IT Rules, 2021 to retain their safe harbour protections.  Released in April, the rule soon raised concerns of censorship online, with comedian Kunal Kamra challenging it at the Bombay High Court shortly after. The government has since promised to stay the rule’s notification until July 10th. The Editors Guild additionally seeks an interim stay on the rule while the case is ongoing.   Why it matters: Kamra, the Editors Guild, and the Association of Indian Magazines have all challenged the rule at the High Court on similar grounds of shrinking free speech and unlawful policymaking. However, the guild doubles down on the impacts it will have on the free press—a critical part of India’s democratic fabric that should ideally function without constrictions during an election year.  “If interim orders are not passed by this Hon'ble Court, the Petitioner,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ