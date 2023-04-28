The Indian government on April 27 informed the Bombay High Court that the fact-check unit under the amended IT Rules, 2021, will not be notified before July 5, effectively staying the controversial fact-check amendment until then, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) reported. The IT Ministry gave this undertaking in response to the petition filed by political satirist Kunal Kamra challenging the fact-check amendment as unconstitutional. Earlier on April 11, the court had asked the IT Ministry to file its response on why the amendment should not be stayed. It's not clear why the government has specifically mentioned July 5. The amendment in question, notified on April 6, allows the fact-check unit notified by the government to flag any government-related content as false or fake, or misleading, and expects intermediaries, including social media platforms, to remove any such flagged content. Intermediaries in non-compliance can lose their safe harbor provisions. The next date of hearing is June 8 and the government has been directed to file its response by June 6. Kamra also has until May 2 to modify his petition to challenge the government's competence to issue the amendment. IFF is providing legal assistance to Kamra in his challenge. Why does this matter: The amendment has been criticized by various stakeholders including the Editors Guild of India, Internet Freedom Foundation, Article 21 Trust, Asia Internet Coalition, and our Editor Nikhil Pawha for increasing censorship and violating free speech rights. The stay until July offers a temporary reprieve while the court hears…
News
Controversial fact-check amendment won’t go into effect before July 5, IT Ministry informs Bombay HC
This effectively stays the controversial fact-check amendment until July 5; the next hearing is on June 8
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
