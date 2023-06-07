Controversial fact-check amendment won’t go into effect before July 10, IT Ministry informs Bombay HC

Update, published on 7/6/23 at 11:40 am: The stay on the notification of the IT Rules' controversial fact check amendment will continue until July 10th, 2023, the Indian government informed Justices G.S. Patel and Neela Kedar Gokhale today. The Court will hear Kamra's arguments on July 6th—along with two linked cases newly filed by the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines. Replies to the petitions will be filed by June 20th, and rejoinders by July 28th. The petitioner counsels representing the three matters have until 1:30 pm on July 7th to wrap up their initial submissions, after which hearing dates for the government will be decided. Original story, published on 28/4/23 at 11:12 am: The Indian government on April 27 informed the Bombay High Court that the fact-check unit under the amended IT Rules, 2021, will not be notified before July 5, effectively staying the controversial fact-check amendment until then, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) reported. The IT Ministry gave this undertaking in response to the petition filed by political satirist Kunal Kamra challenging the fact-check amendment as unconstitutional. Earlier on April 11, the court had asked the IT Ministry to file its response on why the amendment should not be stayed. It's not clear why the government has specifically mentioned July 5. The amendment in question, notified on April 6, allows the fact-check unit notified by the government to flag any government-related content as false or fake, or misleading, and expects intermediaries, including social media platforms,…

