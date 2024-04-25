UK Competition Regulator To Look into Major AI Partnerships: Microsoft-Mistral, Amazon-Anthropic, and More

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the competition watchdog of the United Kingdom, has invited comments from third parties to asses whether the partnerships between Microsoft and Mistral AI; Amazon and Anthropic; and Microsoft’s arrangements with Inflection AI, need to be reviewed under UK’s merger laws and the impact of these collaborations on competition in the UK. The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process, which precedes a formal Phase 1 investigation of the deals. According to a press statement by the regulator, the invitation to comment comes in view of a recent CMA report highlighting three interlinked risks to open and fair competition in the markets for AI Foundation Models (FM): Firms may indulge in controlling critical inputs for developing FMs and restrict access to shield themselves from competition. Powerful incumbents could exploit their positions in consumer or business facing markets to distort choice in FM services and restrict competition in deployment. Partnerships involving key players could exacerbate existing positions of market power through the value chain. The CMA has identified an interconnected web of over 90 partnerships and strategic investments involving the same firms and has noted that partnerships involving major AI companies could further strengthen their dominance in the FM markets. Recent partnerships between major AI companies: In March, Amazon announced that it invested $2.75 billion into AI startup Anthropic. The agreement will allow the e-commerce company to use Anthropic’s AI models, while Anthropic will be using AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.