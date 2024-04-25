wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Major AI companies pledge to tackle Child Sexual Abuse Material

AI has the potential to be used to adapt original images and videos into new abuse material, manipulate benign material of children into sexualized content, or create fully AI-generated CSAM.

Published

Major AI companies have signed to implement a set of principles that aim to prevent the creation and spread of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (AIG-CSAM). Companies like Google, Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, Civitai, Metaphysic, Mistral AI, and Stability AI pledged to create, deploy and maintain their models according to “Safety by Design” principles. The “Safety by Design for Generative AI: Preventing Child Sexual Abuse” paper written by ‘Thorn’,  a nonprofit dedicated to defending children from sexual abuse, and ‘All Tech Is Human’, an organization dedicated to collectively tackling tech and society’s problems, provides actionable strategies that AI developers, providers, data-hosting platforms, social platforms, and search engines can adopt to mitigate the risks generative AI poses to children.

Use of generative AI to create and distribute C-SAM

A blog post by Thorn detailed the objective of signing the pledge. It explained how advancements in Generative AI particularly poses a risk to children as it provides new tools to bad actors to create and distribute C-SAM and evade consequences. AI has the potential to be used to adapt original images and videos into new abuse material, manipulate benign material of children into sexualized content, or create fully AI-generated CSAM.

Generative AI can further increase the challenges faced by law enforcement in victim identification. While identifying victims is already a “needle-in-the-haystack problem” for law enforcement, AI widely increases the amount and scope of content law enforcement need to sift through in order to identify victims. AI can also be used to create new ways to victimize and re-victimize children as bad actors can manipulate benign images of children to create illegal material. Further, AI can also be used for scaling grooming and sextortion efforts, as it can provide predators with information. This information can also be shared widely among malevolent actors. Generative AI models can provide predators with information such as, instructions for hands-on sexual abuse of a child, information on coercion, details on destroying evidence and manipulating artifacts of abuse, or advice on ensuring victims don’t disclose.”

 The blog also states that AI can generate more demand for child sexual abuse material. It claims that

growing prevalence of AIG-CSAM desensitizes society to the sexualization of children and grows the appetite for CSAM.Research indicates a link between engaging in this type of material and contact offending, where normalization of this material also contributes to other harmful outcomes for children.”

It also cited research by Stanford Internet Observatory and Thorn that studies the ability of Generative AI models to create hyper-realistic images that are indistinguishable from actual photographs. They claim that this will become increasingly common in the future and be a pervasive problem. The paper sets out a set of mitigations for the near future. This leads to the creation of the “Safety by Design for Generative AI: Preventing Child Sexual Abuse” pledge.

What does the pledge entail?

The Safety by Design approach, as the name suggests, calls for AI companies to be proactive in preventing the creation and spread of AIG-CSAM while designing their models. The blog post explained:

“It requires that companies anticipate where threats may occur during the development process and design in the necessary safeguards — rather than retrofit solutions after harm has occurred.”

The approach sets out protocols at every stage of the AI process from development to deployment to maintenance for preventing and mitigating sexual harms against children. Here are the protocols AI companies must follow at each stage:

Development

Safeguard training datasets from CSAM and CSEM: The principles call for AI companies to be watchful of the presence of CSAM in the training datasets for their generative models. AI companies must make an active effort to detect and remove this abusive content in their datasets, as it allows bad actors to reproduce it. They must also report any confirmed CSAM to the relevant authorities.

Incorporate feedback loops and iterative stress-testing strategies : AI companies must understand their model’s capability to produce abusive content through continuous learning and testing. This can be done by stress testing  AI models. Companies must learn their capability to produce AIG-CSAM and CSEM “within the bounds of law”, through the development process. This learning can be integrated back into the model to improve safety.

Employ content provenance: Identifying the source of C-SAM is a major challenge for law enforcement. This is likely to worsen with the capabilities of AI. Thus AI companies must work on creating “state of the art media provenance or detection solutions” to better trace the source of sexually harmful comtent of children. The principles suggest “watermarking or other techniques that embed signals imperceptibly in the content.”

Deployment

Safeguard  generative AI products and services from abusive content and conduct:  Models, once deployed, must have an adequate response to user feedback. This would allow companies to effectively combat and respond to abusive content spotted by users or affected parties.

Responsibly host models: The principles require AI companies to also responsibly host first-party generative models after development, by adequately assessing their ability to generate AIG-CSAM. This they suggest can be done through red teaming or phased deployment. Companies must then implement mitigations and have clear policies prohibiting the use of their models for generating CSAM.

Encourage developer ownership in safety by design: Developers must also be educated of ‘Safety by Design’. AI companies must encourage ownership in developers to protect children. They shouldprovide information about their models that could help mitigate child safety risks.

Maintainence

Prevent services from scaling access to harmful tools: AI companies must prevent bad actors from creating tools that can be used to generate harmful content. There have been instances of predators creating models specifically to produce AIG-CSAM and tools to violate children by “nudifying” their images. AI companies must work to prevent the development of this.

Invest in research and future technology solutions: AI companies must invest in relevant research and technology to better prevent the spread of CSAM. This would require understanding how platforms, products and models are potentially being abused by bad actors. They must also be aware of the constantly evolving technology used by malicious actors.

Fight CSAM, AIG-CSAM and CSEM on your platforms: AI companies must have adequate mechanism to retect and remove harmful content against children. They must also disallow the use of their tools to sexually harm children.

Multiple companies that signed the pledge have shared that they work in close proximity with associations like National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to protect children. Google also reiterated their support for bills such Child Safety Act, the Project Safe Childhood Act, the Report Act, the Shield Act and the STOP CSAM Act that aim to address child sexual exploitation online.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Stakeholders seek a five month extension For Submission Of Comments On Draft Digital Competition Bill

The current deadline is insufficient to make a nuanced submission, “considering the technical complexity of the subject matter, cross-cutting impact of the Bill and...

49 mins ago

News

Total data consumption in India declined by 31.72% as of December: TRAI

Despite the drop in aggregate data consumption, the internet consumer base has seen an increase, going from 918.19 million between July and September 2023,...

2 hours ago

News

Earnings call: Reliance Jio saw 250% rise in data traffic in the past three years

With regard to JioMart, the company disclosed that the platform has seen the Average Order Value grow by 30% on a year-on-year basis and...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ