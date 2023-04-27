wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Indian government plans to use AI for IndiaStack and e-governance platforms: MyGov blog

The govt is also planning to expand the INDIAai initiative and use AI-driven algorithms to study data generated by IndiaStack

Published

The Indian government is planning to spend around Rs 1,635 crores to develop the AI ecosystem and use AI to add to the knowledge system of e-governance platforms, according to a recent blogpost published on MyGov portal.

According to the blogpost, the government has identified key areas for AI deployment, which include:

a. Governance applications of the IndiaStack

b. Powering up the large language model for Digital India Bhashini

c. Building smarter health care services

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The blog also reiterates that “the government is considering a ‘Hub & Spoke’ network model to safeguard ‘guardrails for ethical use without disrupting innovation.’” The hub and spoke model is a network comprising a central hub or a main Centre of Research and Excellence (CORE) in AI and connected spokes or AI institutes in this case. The National Strategy for AI by NITI Aayog had stated that the hub and spoke model will be employed to assist institutes researching AI and to enable the development of AI capabilities across sectors.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Why it matters: At a time when countries like China and the United States and the European Union are ramping up efforts to regulate AI—particularly generative AI—India has shown little interest in heeding the discussion of AI regulation. The Indian government, in fact, has been pushing for greater use and research of automated systems for governance platforms in different sectors. This is being done without addressing the potential harms that follow the use of AI-enabled products and platforms. The growing concerns around bias, misinformation, cybercrimes, and deep fakes call for defining procedures or mechanisms to check the credibility of AI systems deployed by different companies.

Use of AI by Indian tech startups and IndiaStack:

The government is planning to expand the INDIAai initiative under a “comprehensive AI programme” comprising the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGF) and a plan to set up three AI Centers of Excellence in top educational universities. The upgradation of the INDIAai portal will be done by bringing Indian AI startups onboard. The key focus areas for AI intervention include agriculture, education, Indian languages, smart cities, cybersecurity, transportation, and finance.

The MyGov blogpost also informs that the government is planning to use AI-driven algorithms to study data provided by the IndiaStack to understand “consumer behaviour and consumption patterns”. IndiaStack is a set of interconnected platforms, which can be used by businesses, government entities, and developers to use the infrastructure for providing different services. The government has also noted that “tight oversight will be required to maintain privacy and avoid data leakage”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No clarity over SOP for deploying AI:

A number of parliamentarians questioned the IT Ministry over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for deploying automated systems for different purposes like the Digi Yatra, facial recognition use by the Unique Identification Authority of India, CCTVs in government locations, etc.

The IT Ministry, in its response, mentioned that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) conducts pre-deployment assessments to evaluate the feasibility of an AI model, but did not elaborate on the SOP followed by different departments for using AI.

Additionally, the government was also asked about how it plans to incorporate ChatGPT and other large language models, which power generative AI applications, for governance. The government appears to have evaded a direct answer to any of these questions. Though the ministry acknowledged challenges with respect to user harm, it did not elaborate on the specific use of ChatGPT-like tools in governance.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ