US govt seeks feedback to establish rules for AI regulation and accountability measures

To initiate deliberations on rules to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), the United States National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has issued a request for comments on what policies can support better assessment of AI systems and how regulators can ensure AI accountability. The NTIA, a part of the US Department of Commerce, launched ‘AI Accountability Request for Comment’ on April 11 for public feedback until June 10, 2023. “Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” stated NTIA administrator Alan Davidson. Primarily, the NTIA is seeking inputs on questions related to: Kinds of data access needed to conduct AI audits and assessments Ways in which regulators and other actors ensure credibility of AI systems and accountability Sector-wise approach to AI regulation Why it matters: Discussions on harms caused by generative tools like ChatGPT, such as cybercrimes, misinformation, discrimination, copyright infringement, and violation of privacy, are building pressure on governments to take necessary action. While a group of AI experts is calling for a pause on AI-research and the launch of products, another set of domain researchers is emphasizing on government’s role in setting up regulatory norms and accountability measures. In response to the abovementioned letter, experts have also called for a rights-based approach towards regulating AI, highlighting that automated machines are not “magical” and that it is the responsibility of regulators to employ…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.