wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

US govt seeks feedback to establish rules for AI regulation and accountability measures

US National Telecom and Info Administration has highlighted the significance of AI accountability measures to build public confidence and trust in AI systems

Published

To initiate deliberations on rules to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), the United States National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has issued a request for comments on what policies can support better assessment of AI systems and how regulators can ensure AI accountability. The NTIA, a part of the US Department of Commerce, launched ‘AI Accountability Request for Comment’ on April 11 for public feedback until June 10, 2023. “Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” stated NTIA administrator Alan Davidson. Primarily, the NTIA is seeking inputs on questions related to: Kinds of data access needed to conduct AI audits and assessments Ways in which regulators and other actors ensure credibility of AI systems and accountability Sector-wise approach to AI regulation Why it matters: Discussions on harms caused by generative tools like ChatGPT, such as cybercrimes, misinformation, discrimination, copyright infringement, and violation of privacy, are building pressure on governments to take necessary action. While a group of AI experts is calling for a pause on AI-research and the launch of products, another set of domain researchers is emphasizing on government’s role in setting up regulatory norms and accountability measures. In response to the abovementioned letter, experts have also called for a rights-based approach towards regulating AI, highlighting that automated machines are not “magical” and that it is the responsibility of regulators to employ…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

1 week ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ