To initiate deliberations on rules to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), the United States National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has issued a request for comments on what policies can support better assessment of AI systems and how regulators can ensure AI accountability. The NTIA, a part of the US Department of Commerce, launched ‘AI Accountability Request for Comment’ on April 11 for public feedback until June 10, 2023. “Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” stated NTIA administrator Alan Davidson. Primarily, the NTIA is seeking inputs on questions related to: Kinds of data access needed to conduct AI audits and assessments Ways in which regulators and other actors ensure credibility of AI systems and accountability Sector-wise approach to AI regulation Why it matters: Discussions on harms caused by generative tools like ChatGPT, such as cybercrimes, misinformation, discrimination, copyright infringement, and violation of privacy, are building pressure on governments to take necessary action. While a group of AI experts is calling for a pause on AI-research and the launch of products, another set of domain researchers is emphasizing on government’s role in setting up regulatory norms and accountability measures. In response to the abovementioned letter, experts have also called for a rights-based approach towards regulating AI, highlighting that automated machines are not “magical” and that it is the responsibility of regulators to employ…
News
US govt seeks feedback to establish rules for AI regulation and accountability measures
US National Telecom and Info Administration has highlighted the significance of AI accountability measures to build public confidence and trust in AI systems
Latest Headlines
- The New Data Protection Bill Will Be Introduced in The Monsoon Parliament Session April 12, 2023
- Which Parts of India’s Android Antitrust Order is Google Exempt from? April 12, 2023
- Google Fined Almost $32 million by South Korea’s Anti-trust Regulator April 12, 2023
- US govt seeks feedback to establish rules for AI regulation and accountability measures April 12, 2023
- China Proposes Rules Regulating Generative AI, Responses Generated Should Align with “Core Socialist Values” April 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login