Indian Government Has No Plans to Regulate AI Growth: IT Minister

"The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence in the country," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written parliamentary reply yesterday. Instead, the government is working on standardizing responsible AI development practices. "To address the ethical concerns and potential risks associated with AI, various central and state government departments and agencies have commenced efforts to standardize responsible AI development, use and promote the adoption of best practices," Vaishnaw added. Vaishnaw acknowledged the ethical concerns and risks of AI, which were also highlighted in 2018's National Strategy for AI, which include "bias and discrimination in decision-making, privacy violations, lack of transparency in AI systems, and questions about responsibility for harm caused by it". Why is this India's stance?: No two countries approach regulating AI the same way—indicating very different outlooks on the promises and pitfalls of this technology. For example, India's regulation-free stance may have to do with its gung-ho perspective on AI's role in India's future. Referring to AI as a "kinetic enabler of the digital economy and innovation ecosystem," Vaishnaw added that the government is harnessing the "potential of AI to provide personalized and interactive citizen-centric services through Digital Public Platforms". Why it matters: AI-enabled technologies are increasingly used by private and state actors in India for policing, security, boarding aeroplanes, and many more services. A law or regulation may help identify the harms of these systems, and standardize ways citizens can lodge grievances against the use of these systems, among other safeguards.…

