"The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence in the country," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written parliamentary reply yesterday. Instead, the government is working on standardizing responsible AI development practices. "To address the ethical concerns and potential risks associated with AI, various central and state government departments and agencies have commenced efforts to standardize responsible AI development, use and promote the adoption of best practices," Vaishnaw added. Vaishnaw acknowledged the ethical concerns and risks of AI, which were also highlighted in 2018's National Strategy for AI, which include "bias and discrimination in decision-making, privacy violations, lack of transparency in AI systems, and questions about responsibility for harm caused by it". Why is this India's stance?: No two countries approach regulating AI the same way—indicating very different outlooks on the promises and pitfalls of this technology. For example, India's regulation-free stance may have to do with its gung-ho perspective on AI's role in India's future. Referring to AI as a "kinetic enabler of the digital economy and innovation ecosystem," Vaishnaw added that the government is harnessing the "potential of AI to provide personalized and interactive citizen-centric services through Digital Public Platforms". Why it matters: AI-enabled technologies are increasingly used by private and state actors in India for policing, security, boarding aeroplanes, and many more services. A law or regulation may help identify the harms of these systems, and standardize ways citizens can lodge grievances against the use of these systems, among other safeguards.…
News
Indian Government Has No Plans to Regulate AI Growth: IT Minister
To address the ethical concerns and potential risks, govt is working on standardizing responsible AI development practices, the IT Minister added
Latest Headlines
- OpenAI looks at defamation lawsuit for false claims made by ChatGPT April 6, 2023
- Indian Government Has No Plans to Regulate AI Growth: IT Minister April 6, 2023
- Full list: Which countries have banned or are considering to ban TikTok? (Latest: Australia) April 6, 2023
- Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC April 5, 2023
- Explained: Why PhonePe launched a separate e-commerce app for ONDC April 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login