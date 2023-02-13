wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Indian govt to ramp up its Artificial Intelligence game by expanding INDIAai

Govt’s growing interest in AI comes in the backdrop of its appointment as Council Chair for AI forum at G20 & fast-paced trends in AI sector with the ChatGPT boom.

Published

In a bid to ramp up activities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space, the Indian government is all set to expand its INDIAai initiative by bringing on board Indian tech companies, start-ups and academic institutions, says a report by the Business Standard. What is INDIAai? INDIAai is the national AI portal of India established by the IT Ministry, National eGovernance Division and NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies). It is a one-stop platform or a “unified AI ecosystem” providing all resources on AI developments in India and the world for entrepreneurs, students and academics among others. Key sectors: The report by Business Standard quotes Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, stating that the INDIAai upgradation will take place under a “comprehensive AI programme that consists of the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGF), an Indian datasets programme, and setting up of three AI Centres of Excellence (in top educational universities)”. The key focus areas for AI intervention include agriculture, education, Indian languages, smart cities, cybersecurity, transportation and finance. In the skilling sector too, the Directorate General of Training has been providing online training with companies like IBM, Cisco and Microsoft on courses like AI and Machine Learning through Bharatskills online learning platform, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in response to a parliamentary question. Why it matters: The Indian government’s growing interest in AI comes in the backdrop of its appointment as Council Chair for AI forum at the G20 and the fast-paced trends in the AI sector…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ