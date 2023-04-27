Due to the frequent adjournments of the Parliament during this Budget session, some questions regarding Artificial Intelligence were either missed or went unanswered in the Parliament. Weeks after the session’s conclusion, the Indian government uploaded their official remarks on these questions. Here’s a quick look at these queries asking about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government initiatives/work. What’s the SOP for deploying AI in India? Be it Digi Yatra, CCTVs in government locations, or facial recognition for UIDAI, government departments are using AI solutions for various purposes. Seeking to understand the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for these actions, MPs Sukanta Majumdar, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Bhola Singh, Rajveer Singh and Raja Amareshwara Naik on April 5, 2023, asked: - whether the Government has SOP to review the deployment of AI solutions to check for lapses or malpractices in various ministries and if so, the details thereof; - whether the Government conducts pre-deployment assessment and whether these reports are available in public domain; - if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor; - the details of the guiding principles for implementing in the Ministry/Department while developing or deploying AI solutions; - whether the Government intends to introduce a regulatory framework to give effect to the Responsible AI principles published by the NITI Aayog or principles of a similar nature and if so, the details thereof; However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) failed to elaborate on the kind of SOP observed by various departments for AI…
News
Parliament report: MPs grow curious about regulation around Artificial Intelligence usage
Here’s a quick look at the queries asking about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government initiatives/work.
Latest Headlines
- When History Repeats Itself: Gaming Body Challenges Tamil Nadu Gambling Ban at Madras HC April 27, 2023
- Why is UK blocking Microsoft’s purchase of gaming giant Activision Blizzard? April 27, 2023
- Parliament report: MPs grow curious about regulation around Artificial Intelligence usage April 27, 2023
- ChatGPT introduces new setting that enables users to turn-off chat history April 27, 2023
- Beware against bias in automated systems and AI: joint statement by four US federal agencies April 26, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login