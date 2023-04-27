Parliament report: MPs grow curious about regulation around Artificial Intelligence usage

Due to the frequent adjournments of the Parliament during this Budget session, some questions regarding Artificial Intelligence were either missed or went unanswered in the Parliament. Weeks after the session’s conclusion, the Indian government uploaded their official remarks on these questions. Here’s a quick look at these queries asking about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government initiatives/work. What’s the SOP for deploying AI in India? Be it Digi Yatra, CCTVs in government locations, or facial recognition for UIDAI, government departments are using AI solutions for various purposes. Seeking to understand the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for these actions, MPs Sukanta Majumdar, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Bhola Singh, Rajveer Singh and Raja Amareshwara Naik on April 5, 2023, asked: - whether the Government has SOP to review the deployment of AI solutions to check for lapses or malpractices in various ministries and if so, the details thereof; - whether the Government conducts pre-deployment assessment and whether these reports are available in public domain; - if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor; - the details of the guiding principles for implementing in the Ministry/Department while developing or deploying AI solutions; - whether the Government intends to introduce a regulatory framework to give effect to the Responsible AI principles published by the NITI Aayog or principles of a similar nature and if so, the details thereof; However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) failed to elaborate on the kind of SOP observed by various departments for AI…

