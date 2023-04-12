China Proposes Rules Regulating Generative AI, Responses Generated Should Align with “Core Socialist Values”

While China supports AI innovation, "content generated by generative AI had [sic] to be in line with the country's core socialist values," said the country's cyberspace regulator while releasing rules to regulate the technology yesterday, reported Reuters. Why it matters: There's a global regulatory overhaul underway—and generative AI, including technologies based on it like ChatGPT, are partially behind it. Countries are scrambling to figure out how to regulate these booming technologies according to their own national goals and rights-based principles. For example, some argue that a technology like ChatGPT, which doesn't always provide factually correct outputs, could worsen the Internet's misinformation problem. In China, where the information ecosystem is controlled by the state, this threat is clearly framed. However, the rules also indicate an awareness of the need to formally regulate the harms of AI—a position that countries like India are yet to warm up to. What else do the rules say?: Companies will be responsible for the "legitimacy of data" used to train their generative AI products, according to draft measures released by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Anti-discrimination measures should be taken while designing these algorithms too. Companies may also have to submit security assessments to the government first, before publicly launching their services. They should also address "inappropriate content" their platforms generate by updating their technology within three months so that similar content is prevented from being re-generated. Users of these platforms will also be required to submit their "real identities" to service providers, along with other information. Failing to comply with the rules…

