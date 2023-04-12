While China supports AI innovation, "content generated by generative AI had [sic] to be in line with the country's core socialist values," said the country's cyberspace regulator while releasing rules to regulate the technology yesterday, reported Reuters. Why it matters: There's a global regulatory overhaul underway—and generative AI, including technologies based on it like ChatGPT, are partially behind it. Countries are scrambling to figure out how to regulate these booming technologies according to their own national goals and rights-based principles. For example, some argue that a technology like ChatGPT, which doesn't always provide factually correct outputs, could worsen the Internet's misinformation problem. In China, where the information ecosystem is controlled by the state, this threat is clearly framed. However, the rules also indicate an awareness of the need to formally regulate the harms of AI—a position that countries like India are yet to warm up to. What else do the rules say?: Companies will be responsible for the "legitimacy of data" used to train their generative AI products, according to draft measures released by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Anti-discrimination measures should be taken while designing these algorithms too. Companies may also have to submit security assessments to the government first, before publicly launching their services. They should also address "inappropriate content" their platforms generate by updating their technology within three months so that similar content is prevented from being re-generated. Users of these platforms will also be required to submit their "real identities" to service providers, along with other information. Failing to comply with the rules…
China Proposes Rules Regulating Generative AI, Responses Generated Should Align with “Core Socialist Values”
Companies will be responsible for the ‘legitimacy of data’ used to train their generative AI products
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
