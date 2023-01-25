India hosted its first India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023, which focused on the development and better utilisation of government’s digital infrastructure products such as UPI and Aadhaar. At the conference, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed a gathering of ‘technologists’ on India Stack. India Stack refers to a collection of digital infrastructure goods and open APIs like UPI and Digilocker, on top of which others can develop apps and products. Here are the three important points from Chandrasekhar's speech that tell us about the government’s plans for India Stack. Larger India Stack Conference coming soon: This conference will be followed by a larger global India Stack conference whose objectives will include: communication and awareness, increased access and adoption of India Stack for Indian states and other countries, expanding the ecosystem of developers who work on India Stack, help other countries and states innovate around India Stack, Chandrasekhar said. Taking India Stack international: We want to offer India Stack as a whole or parts, to those countries and enterprises who want to innovate and implement in their own communities and geographies, the Minister said. He also said that India Stack will always remain open-source. By February or March, the government expects 5-7 countries to sign-up (for India Stack), he added. Modi wants to integrate isolated platforms into India Stack: A number of different initiatives like Aadhaar, UPI started and evolved independently but it is our Prime Minister’s vision that it would all…
Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Plans For India Stack: 3 Key Points From His Speech
The Minister of State said that a global conference on India Stack is upcoming, along with a push for its adoption internationally
