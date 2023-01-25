wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Plans For India Stack: 3 Key Points From His Speech

The Minister of State said that a global conference on India Stack is upcoming, along with a push for its adoption internationally

Published

India hosted its first India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023, which focused on the development and better utilisation of government’s digital infrastructure products such as UPI and Aadhaar. At the conference, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed a gathering of ‘technologists’ on India Stack. India Stack refers to a collection of digital infrastructure goods and open APIs like UPI and Digilocker, on top of which others can develop apps and products. Here are the three important points from Chandrasekhar's speech that tell us about the government’s plans for India Stack. Larger India Stack Conference coming soon: This conference will be followed by a larger global India Stack conference whose objectives will include: communication and awareness, increased access and adoption of India Stack for Indian states and other countries, expanding the ecosystem of developers who work on India Stack, help other countries and states innovate around India Stack, Chandrasekhar said.  Taking India Stack international: We want to offer India Stack as a whole or parts, to those countries and enterprises who want to innovate and implement in their own communities and geographies, the Minister said. He also said that India Stack will always remain open-source. By February or March, the government expects 5-7 countries to sign-up (for India Stack), he added. Modi wants to integrate isolated platforms into India Stack: A number of different initiatives like Aadhaar, UPI started and evolved independently but it is our Prime Minister’s vision that it would all…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ