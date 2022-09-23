The Indian government’s Ministry of Communications (DoT) has released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to revamp the legal framework which governs the telecom sector and make it “future-ready”. This Bill also repeals the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wire (Unlawful Protection) Act,1950. With this draft legislation, the government seeks to set down a framework for internet restrictions and intercepting messages, and brings over-the-top (OTT) communication services under a licensing regime, among other major points. The ministry is accepting comments on the bill till October 20, 2022. You can send your comments to the following email address— naveen.kumar71@gov.in. MediaNama has prepared a guide to the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, that gives you an overview of the Bill, its history, concerns, and what people think about it. The Bill: Indian Telecommunication Bill,…
A Complete Guide To The Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022
The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 seeks to revamp the telecom sector in India. Here’s a guide to all that is important to know
