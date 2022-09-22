Indian Telecommunications Bill 2022: What the draft says on Licensing, Registration, Authorisation and Spectrum

The release of the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is in line with the plan to introduce a new legal framework for telecommunications in India. After a consultation paper in July, the Ministry has invited comments on the draft till October 20, to be sent to — naveen.kumar71@gov.in. Why it matters: Stakeholders have previously called for revisions in the telecom sector’s framework to make it, as the Bill says, “future-ready.” Now this new Bill seeks to replace the existing legal framework governing telecommunication in India, comprising of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. This calls for a closer look at the various aspects of this Bill. Procedure for licensing, registration, authorisation and assignment Licensing: Entities seeking to provide telecommunication services…

