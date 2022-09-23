Key takeaways All facility providers will have to seek right of way permission through an application regardless of whether the property is owned by a public entity or not. The definition of a facility provider includes the Union government or licensee or registered entity, such as a contractor or a sub-contractor. The Union government has the power to secure right of way in case of the owner of the property not granting permission. But the state can only exercise its power if it determines that it is necessary to install insfrastructure in public interest. The Union government will have to lay down a dispute resolution to resolve any objections. The infrastructure will not be considered as part of the property. The Indian government’s Ministry of Communications has released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to revamp the legal…
Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022: What are the provisions on right of way for telecom infrastructure?
Among the provisions of the draft Bill is that the government can claim right of way to install telecommunication infrastructure on any property
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
