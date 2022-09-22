Key takeaways The government can direct telecom companies to intercept messages and disclose it to them in the interest of sovereignty and security of India. Internet services can be suspended for a limited time in cases of public emergency or public interest with reasons in writing. The Union government can take temporary possession of telecommunication networks in case of emergencies or public interest. The government can prescribe standards to maintain quality and reliability of telecommunication networks and infrastructure. Telecom companies can be made to broadcast announcements in public interest through a government decree. The Indian government’s Ministry of Communications has released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to revamp the legal framework for telecommunications and make it “future-ready”. The ministry will be accepting comments on the bill till October 20, 2022. One can send the comments to the…
Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022: What are the government’s powers to intercept messages and suspend internet?
What powers does the government have to intercept or broadcast messages and suspend internet shutdowns under new draft telecom bill? Take a look
