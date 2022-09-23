Ashwini Vaishnav on Draft Telecom Bill Regulating WhatsApp, Mandating KYC and Revealing Caller Identity

The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 aims to create a “light-touch regulatory environment” that doesn’t hamper innovation or put excess regulatory burden, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said when asked if platforms such as Facebook would require a license to operate. However, in the same breath, he added that strict regulations will also be put in place wherever needed. In his speech, the Union Minister also stressed on the importance of protecting consumers from telecom related frauds . He was speaking at a media interaction held in Delhi on 23rd September. Watch the full video here. Here are some important points on the recently released Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw touched upon: KYC by platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom: The minister said that the KYC of caller is mandatory and it will help reduce cyber…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.