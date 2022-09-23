The Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill Wants To Protect Users From Spam Calls, But Concerns remain

Chapter 9 of the Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 provides a legal framework for the Government to prescribe measures that ensure the 'protection of users'. It deals with the issue of spam calls and "unsolicited" promotional messages. The ministry will accept comments on the draft bill until October 20, 2022. These can be sent to naveen.kumar71@gov.in. Definition of "specified messages" The draft bill defines "specified message" as any message offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, employment opportunity or investment opportunity, whether or not: the goods, services, interest, or opportunity are real or fictitious it is lawful to acquire such goods, services, property, interest or take up the opportunity The definition does not distinguish a "specified message" based on if it's promoting a fake or a real product. Hence, the provisions will likely apply to messages…

