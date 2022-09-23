The Indian government’s Ministry of Communications has released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to revamp the legal framework for governing the telecom sector and make it “future-ready”. The ministry will be accepting comments on the bill till October 20, 2022. One can send their comments to the following email address— naveen.kumar71@gov.in. There were signs that the government was working on a new framework after it released a consultation paper in July 2022. You can read Medianama’s summary of the paper here. Why it matters: The bill addresses some of the issues, flagged by the telecom industry in the past, by modernising the regulatory framework. The fund is significant as it can address the problem of ensuring delivery of universal telecom access to rural and urban areas which are not covered by the network. It is also likely…
News
Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022: Provisions on Telecommunication Development Fund and Regulatory Sandbox
The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022 overhauls the existing USOF, replacing it with a Telecom Development Fund with revised objectives
Latest Headlines
- Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022: Provisions on Telecommunication Development Fund and Regulatory Sandbox September 23, 2022
- Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022: What are the provisions on right of way for telecom infrastructure? September 23, 2022
- Video: What Google Play Store’s Latest Policy Changes Mean for Indian Companies September 23, 2022
- Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2022; October 6, 7 & 11 #Ad September 22, 2022
- Indian Telecommunications Bill 2022: What the draft says on Licensing, Registration, Authorisation and Spectrum September 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login