wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Is Google’s Gemini biased? Here’s what to consider when discussing AI in politics

The discussion at hand points to the challenges regarding limitations of Generative AI in political discourse.

Published

Recently India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google’s AI chatbot Gemini of violating the country’s Information Technology Rules, 2021, and for its answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekar was responding to a post on X, where a user shared images of Google’s Gemini responding to the question: “Is Modi a fascist?”.

This is not the first time Chandrasekhar has accused Google’s chatbot of violating the IT Rules, 2021. He had also accused Gemini’s previous iteration, Google Bard, of being biased. This was in response to Bard calling the website OpIndia as well as the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “biased and unreliable.”

The discussion points to the challenges regarding limitations of Generative AI in political discourse. Is there a right answer on how we can ensure that AI remains neutral, especially on politically charged topics? Is there a need to rework existing legal frameworks to deal with complexities of GenAI? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor explores these and other critical questions.

Watch the full video here:

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

Revealing caller name does not pose privacy concerns: TRAI chairman

TRAI first introduced the idea of displaying the caller's name in a consultation paper back in 2022.

3 mins ago

News

IG Drones secures order from Defence Ministry to supply drones for surveillance

As per reports, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be enabled with 5G capability and will be built to function in extreme temperatures and...

55 mins ago

News

Ola Krutrim now launched for the public in its beta version: Users report inaccurate answers

One of the X posts on Krutrim that blew up was about the AI model claiming that it was created by OpenAI as opposed...

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

6 days ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ