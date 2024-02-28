Is Google’s Gemini biased? Here’s what to consider when discussing AI in politics

Recently India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google’s AI chatbot Gemini of violating the country’s Information Technology Rules, 2021, and for its answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekar was responding to a post on X, where a user shared images of Google’s Gemini responding to the question: “Is Modi a fascist?”.

This is not the first time Chandrasekhar has accused Google’s chatbot of violating the IT Rules, 2021. He had also accused Gemini’s previous iteration, Google Bard, of being biased. This was in response to Bard calling the website OpIndia as well as the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “biased and unreliable.”

The discussion points to the challenges regarding limitations of Generative AI in political discourse. Is there a right answer on how we can ensure that AI remains neutral, especially on politically charged topics? Is there a need to rework existing legal frameworks to deal with complexities of GenAI? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor explores these and other critical questions.

