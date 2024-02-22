wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

GoI issues executive orders to X to block specific X accounts and posts

As per a tweet by X’s Global Government Affairs, the platform will be complying the with government order despite feeling it’s a violation of people’s free speech rights

Published

What’s the news: “The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment,” said X’s (formerly Twitter) Global Government Affairs account on the platform on February 22, 2024. In the announcement, X said that while it will comply with the government order, it views the same as an infringement on the free speech rights of these accounts. The news comes days after reports of multiple farmers accounts being withheld. X announced that it would restrict access to the specified accounts and posts within India in compliance with the government's directive. It also shared the notice of these copies with the impacted users but said that it cannot publish the executive orders “due to legal restrictions.” “…we believe that making them [executive orders] public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making,” said X. https://twitter.com/GlobalAffairs/status/1760387644608192560 Accounts allegedly violate IT Act, 2000: On February 21, Bhavika Kapoor, an X user who used to tweet publicly about the farmers’ protest, Manipur violence, electoral bonds among other things, posted a Twitter thread wherein she claimed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent the orders. The mail sent by X stated that her account violated provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. https://twitter.com/bhavi_kap/status/1760325132919406928 She also shared screenshots of her tweets that were blocked which included criticism regarding the drone-usage to drop tear-gas shells on farmers travelling from…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

41 mins ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

3 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ