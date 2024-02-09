Google on February 8 announced several updates to its AI products: Firstly, Google is rebranding all its AI services as Gemini. "Bard is Gemini, Gemini is Gemini, Google Assistant with Bard is Gemini, and Duet AI in Google Workspace is Gemini," reads an excellent opinion piece by Rita El Khoury on Google's rebranding exercise. Confused? Let me break it down for you. The Bard chatbot, DuetAI in Google Workspace, which allows users to access AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, and DuetAI in Google Cloud, which allows companies using Google Cloud to access AI features—will all now be called Gemini. This makes Gemini the flagship brand for all of Google's AI products going forward. But isn't Gemini also the name of Google's next-gen AI model? Yes. In December 2023, Google announced Gemini 1.0 as its next-generation AI model that will power services like Bard and Duet AI. Since then, Google Bard has been running on Gemini, but with the rebranding, Gemini runs on Gemini. To distinguish the two: let's call the underlying AI model Gemini 1.0 and the consumer-facing AI services as just Gemini. Second, Google is launching a paid version of its chatbot called Gemini Advanced. The Gemini 1.0 AI model comes in three sizes: Nano, Pro, and Ultra, with Ultra being the largest and most capable model, but requiring significant resources to run. The free version of the Gemini chatbot runs on the Pro model, and Gemini Advanced, a new paid offering, will run on…
Google rebrands Bard as Gemini, launches new paid version and mobile apps
Google announces updates to its AI products, including rebranding all services under the name Gemini.
