wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls out Google Bard for bias, says users can file complaint against it

Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google, and its chatbot Bard, of bias after a user on X alleged that the AI model called OpIndia and social media handles belonging to PM Narendra Modi biased and unreliable.

Published

In response to a tweet alleging that Google Bard called OpIndia and the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi biased and unreliable, India’s IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google of bias and said that any aggrieved user could file a complaint with the police against such platforms.

Chandrasekhar further added that safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act would not apply to platforms in these cases because such bias is a violation of the safety and trust obligations placed on platforms under Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules, 2021.

Chandrasekhar made these comments in response to a post shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), who claimed that Google Bard refused to summarise a news article from OpIndia stating that the news outlet is a biased and unreliable source. In a follow-up question posed by the user, Bard allegedly listed the social media accounts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as biased and unreliable as well.

MediaNama was unable to replicate these responses on Google Bard. When we asked Bard to summarise the same OpIndia news article, it responded that it could not do so because it is behind a paywall (although we could access it freely) and in response to the list of all biased and false media in India, Bard said that it cannot “make subjective judgments about media outlets.”

Here are the screenshots of the responses MediaNama got:

Is Bard in violation of Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules? Although the Minister claims that Bard violates Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules, it is not clear how because 3(1)(b) requires intermediaries to inform its users not to share, store, or display certain types of content such as pornography, copyright infringement, virus, false and misleading info, etc. In this case, no user is sharing such content, Google’s AI is generating this content. The applicability of Rule 3(1)(b) or even the IT Rules in general to AI agents is extremely murky.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ