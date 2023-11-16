In response to a tweet alleging that Google Bard called OpIndia and the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi biased and unreliable, India’s IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google of bias and said that any aggrieved user could file a complaint with the police against such platforms.

Chandrasekhar further added that safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act would not apply to platforms in these cases because such bias is a violation of the safety and trust obligations placed on platforms under Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules, 2021.

Chandrasekhar made these comments in response to a post shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), who claimed that Google Bard refused to summarise a news article from OpIndia stating that the news outlet is a biased and unreliable source. In a follow-up question posed by the user, Bard allegedly listed the social media accounts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as biased and unreliable as well.

So queried to list all biased and false media, it also Included Social Media accounts and one of them is our PM of India @narendramodi It basically calls all Conservative and Nationalist media and leaders as biased. Really @sundarpichai ? WTH man? pic.twitter.com/WcaY5wpseQ — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) November 16, 2023

MediaNama was unable to replicate these responses on Google Bard. When we asked Bard to summarise the same OpIndia news article, it responded that it could not do so because it is behind a paywall (although we could access it freely) and in response to the list of all biased and false media in India, Bard said that it cannot “make subjective judgments about media outlets.”

Here are the screenshots of the responses MediaNama got:

Is Bard in violation of Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules? Although the Minister claims that Bard violates Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules, it is not clear how because 3(1)(b) requires intermediaries to inform its users not to share, store, or display certain types of content such as pornography, copyright infringement, virus, false and misleading info, etc. In this case, no user is sharing such content, Google’s AI is generating this content. The applicability of Rule 3(1)(b) or even the IT Rules in general to AI agents is extremely murky.

