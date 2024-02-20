wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Who is liable for what an AI-powered customer service chatbot says?

With AI’s growing role in customer service, businesses must tread carefully to balance innovation with accountability.

Published

Last week, we had an interesting incident from Canada where a tribunal ordered Air Canada to honour a refund because it was sought based on advice peddled by its AI-powered customer service chatbot. The chatbot advised the traveller that they could apply for a refund retroactively to claim bereavement fares, when, in fact, the airline policy does not allow retrocative claims. Air Canada refused the refund noting that it cannot be held liable for the information provided by the chatbot, but the tribunal disagreed. "Air Canada suggests the chatbot is a separate legal entity that is responsible for its own actions. This is a remarkable submission. While a chatbot has an interactive component, it is still just a part of Air Canada’s website. It should be obvious to Air Canada that it is responsible for all the information on its website. It makes no difference whether the information comes from a static page or a chatbot," the tribunal member remarked. Since this incident, it appears that Air Canada has disabled its chatbot as we were unable to see the same on its website. In another interesting case in India, a user on X claimed that they could use Zomato's customer support chatbot as ChatGPT because the chatbot uses OpenAI technology. But in this case, the chatbot promptly escalated a refund request to a human agent. In India and elsewhere, many of the popular online platforms have a chatbot service powered by AI. Last year, one e-commerce platform proudly claimed that…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

22 hours ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ