OpenAI partners with parent of Politico, Business Insider to show news content in ChatGPT

OpenAI is partnering with Axel Springer, the parent company of publications like Politico, Business Insider, Die Welt, and Bild, to show news content, the ChatGPT maker announced on December 13.

As part of this partnership, OpenAI will train its large language AI models using the content from Axel Springer media brands and will also show real-time “summaries of selected global news content” from these brands on ChatGPT, including otherwise paid content. Axel Springer will be paid an undisclosed amount for its content and will also leverage the partnership to use OpenAI’s tech to build on its existing AI-driven ventures, the two companies said.

We have formed a new global partnership with @AxelSpringer and its news products. Real-time information from @politico, @BusinessInsider, European properties @BILD and @welt, and other publications will soon be available to ChatGPT users. ChatGPT’s answers to user queries will… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 13, 2023

This partnership will enable ChatGPT to better compete with Google’s Bard and xAI’s Grok in providing real-time responses.

“We are excited to have shaped this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind. We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.” — Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer

OpenAI also has a partnership with another major media house, the Associated Press (AP), but that partnership appears to be more for training OpenAI’s models using a part of AP’s archival news content and not for featuring real-time news in ChatGPT responses.

Some have commended this partnership because Axel Springer will be paid for lending its content. “That’s certainly better than getting ripped off for free, which is effectively what generative AI is presumed to have done to publishers across the industry,” Damon Beres wrote for The Atlantic. But not all are optimistic about such a partnership. Jessica Lessin, Founder of The Information, opined that news and tech should not be in the same business.

Don't know the details but any business model for journalism that depends on OpenAI or any tech company is a precarious one. News and tech aren't in the same business and shouldn't be.https://t.co/b7Zxelxh1J — Jessica Lessin (@Jessicalessin) December 13, 2023

