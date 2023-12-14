wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

OpenAI partners with parent of Politico, Business Insider to show news content in ChatGPT

The partnership will see OpenAI train its Large Language Models using content from the Axel Springer media brands.

Published

OpenAI is partnering with Axel Springer, the parent company of publications like Politico, Business Insider, Die Welt, and Bild, to show news content, the ChatGPT maker announced on December 13.

As part of this partnership, OpenAI will train its large language AI models using the content from Axel Springer media brands and will also show real-time “summaries of selected global news content” from these brands on ChatGPT, including otherwise paid content. Axel Springer will be paid an undisclosed amount for its content and will also leverage the partnership to use OpenAI’s tech to build on its existing AI-driven ventures, the two companies said.

This partnership will enable ChatGPT to better compete with Google’s Bard and xAI’s Grok in providing real-time responses.

“We are excited to have shaped this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind. We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.” — Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer

OpenAI also has a partnership with another major media house, the Associated Press (AP), but that partnership appears to be more for training OpenAI’s models using a part of AP’s archival news content and not for featuring real-time news in ChatGPT responses.

Some have commended this partnership because Axel Springer will be paid for lending its content. “That’s certainly better than getting ripped off for free, which is effectively what generative AI is presumed to have done to publishers across the industry,” Damon Beres wrote for The Atlantic. But not all are optimistic about such a partnership. Jessica Lessin, Founder of The Information, opined that news and tech should not be in the same business.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ