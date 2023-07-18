wordpress blog stats
Associated Press to use Open AI tech, will license part of news archive to latter in return

Notably, AP had previously clarified that it does not use AI for its news stories.

Published

Associated Press (AP) will use Open AI’s technology and product expertise in exchange of licensing part of its news archive to Open AI, said the news outlet in a press release on July 13, 2023. The move will help Open AI’s other products like ChatGPT to gain access to massive amount of data archived by AP over the years.

Why it matters: Ever since the buzz caused by ChatGPT at the end of 2022, there have been questions about how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect jobs, particularly journalistic jobs. Although AP has previously clarified that it does not use AI for its news stories, it remains among top industry outlets in utilisation of the tech. So, it’s exploration of further technologies may hint at similar strides from other stakeholders in journalism. Moreover, ChatGPT’s training data has been limited to until October 2021. Access to archived information by a company that works on global updates daily may improve the sophistication of the chatbot’s replies.

How has AP used AI previously? As one of the leading news outlets using AI to augment its news coverage, AP said it has used the technology “for nearly a decade to automate some rote tasks and free up journalists to do more meaningful reporting.”

Generate corporate earnings – In 2014, AP began automating corporate earnings reports.

Sports coverage – AP added automated stories “previewing and recapping some sporting events.”

Transcription of live events – AP uses AI to transcribe audio and video from live events like press conferences.

AI-enabled search feature – In May 2023, AP launched an AI-enabled search capability on its multiformat content delivery platform AP Newsroom.

In response to the news, Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at Open AI said, “Their [AP’s] feedback—along with access to their high-quality, factual text archive—will help to improve the capabilities and usefulness of Open AI’s systems.”

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

