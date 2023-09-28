OpenAI’s ChatGPT will now be able to provide current information

OpenAI on September 27 announced that ChatGPT will now be able to provide current information by browsing the web, meaning it will no longer be limited to knowledge predating September 2021.

“Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation,” OpenAI said.

we are so back https://t.co/rPpYdQuTpP — Sam Altman (@sama) September 27, 2023

For all its usefulness and popularity, one severe limitation of ChatGPT was that it was not very helpful for queries that asked about current information because the AI model underpinning the chatbot was limited to knowledge predating September 2021. If a user asked a question about any information post-September 2021, the chatbot usually responded by saying it did not have the information, but sometimes, it instead made up answers that were inaccurate or outdated. ChatGPT’s main rival, Google Bard, did not suffer from this limitation as it could provide responses based on current information.

ChatGPT is leveraging its partnership with Microsoft Bing to provide current information. Bing Chat on Windows and Edge browser has already been providing current information for a while now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with providing responses based on information available on the web, ChatGPT will also provide a link to the source so that users can verify the information.

This feature is available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users currently and will expand to all users soon, OpenAI said. Notably, this feature is not turned on by default. Users will have to enable Browse with Bing in settings to start getting current information.

Websites can opt not to be featured or crawled by OpenAI ChatGPT by following the instructions outlined here.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!