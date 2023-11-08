Elon Musk’s xAI launches AI chatbot Grok that has access to real-time info from X

Elon Musk-owned xAI on November 4 announced the launch of Grok, an AI chatbot that will compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

“Grok is an AI modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask,” xAI claimed.

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform,” the company said. This essentially means the AI chatbot will be able to access information in posts shared on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to queries.

Earlier this year, Twitter had updated its privacy policy to state that data on the platforms might be used to train AI models. It also restricted API access to the platform, denying third-party users free access to this information. Both steps benefit Grok, as it now gives this AI chatbot exclusive access to data on the social media platform. However, if X decides to make the platforms paid for all users as Musk has indicated, will xAI have enough data to train Grok as the amount of content on the platform might drastically fall?

Grok is also expected to be integrated directly into X.

Musk took to X to share a preview of the chatbot, noting that it is designed to include a little bit of humour and sarcasm in its responses.

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

“The engine powering Grok is Grok-1, our frontier LLM, which we developed over the last four months. Grok-1 has gone through many iterations over this span of time. […] Grok-1 displayed strong results, surpassing all other models in its compute class, including ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflection-1. It is only surpassed by models that were trained with a significantly larger amount of training data and compute resources like GPT-4. This showcases the rapid progress we are making at xAI in training LLMs with exceptional efficiency,” xAI detailed in its blog post.

We weren’t able to test out Grok as it is still in the early beta stage and is only available to a limited number of users in the US. Those interested in joining the waitlist can apply here.

“As with all the LLMs trained on next-token prediction, our model can still generate false or contradictory information. We believe that achieving reliable reasoning is the most important research direction to address the limitations of current systems,” xAI noted.

