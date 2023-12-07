Google announces its next generation AI model Gemini

Google on December 6 introduced Gemini, its new AI model that will power the company’s various AI features and services like the Bard chatbot and Duet AI assistant going forward. These services were previously running on the LaMDA and PaLM models.

Gemini is multimodal, meaning it can understand and “operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video,” the company explained. Below is a short video shared by the company showing an interaction with the model based on multiple modes and languages as input:

The first version of this AI model, the Gemini 1.0, comes in three sizes:

This is the largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks. Since this model costs significant resources to run, it will likely underpin paid AI offerings from Google or be made available to enterprise customers on the Google Cloud Vertex platform. “For Gemini Ultra, we’re currently completing extensive trust and safety checks, including red-teaming by trusted external parties, and further refining the model using fine-tuning and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) before making it broadly available,” Google informed. Pro: This model is focused on most general AI tasks and will underpin most free, consumer-facing AI services. Google Bard has been updated to run on Gemini Pro, but an upgraded version of the chatbot called Bard Advanced running on Gemini Ultra is expected to launch next year. Google has not shared if Bard Advanced will be paid or free. Gemini Pro will also power services like Search (Search Generative Experience), Ads, Chrome and Duet AI in the coming months, Google said. Gemini Pro API will become accessible to developers and enterprise customers starting December 13.

This model is focused on most general AI tasks and will underpin most free, consumer-facing AI services. Google Bard has been updated to run on Gemini Pro, but an upgraded version of the chatbot called Bard Advanced running on Gemini Ultra is expected to launch next year. Google has not shared if Bard Advanced will be paid or free. Gemini Pro will also power services like Search (Search Generative Experience), Ads, Chrome and Duet AI in the coming months, Google said. Gemini Pro API will become accessible to developers and enterprise customers starting December 13. Nano: Nano is the lightest model and is designed to run on-device tasks on handhelds like mobile devices. It will be able to function without the internet. To start with, the auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app and the Smart Reply part of the Gboard keyboard on the Pixel 8 Pro will be powered by Gemini Nano. “Android developers will also be able to build with Gemini Nano, our most efficient model for on-device tasks, via AICore, a new system capability available in Android 14, starting on Pixel 8 Pro devices,” Google said.

Google claims that Gemini beats other AI models currently out there including the powerful GPT-4 from OpenAI that powers ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise.

“We’ve been rigorously testing our Gemini models and evaluating their performance on a wide variety of tasks. From natural image, audio and video understanding to mathematical reasoning, Gemini Ultra’s performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks used in large language model (LLM) research and development,” the company claimed, sharing the following two charts showing the Gemini Ultra’s scores vs GPT-4 on various benchmarks in text and multimodal input:

“With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities,” Google added.

As for Gemini Pro, the model outperforms GPT 3.5 in six out of eight benchmarks including in MMLU, Google said in a separate blog post.

Here are some videos shared by Google, demonstrating some use cases and capabilities of Gemini:

For more about Gemini, here’s an interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis on Platformer.

“This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company. I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead, and for the opportunities Gemini will unlock for people everywhere. ” — Google CEO Sundar Pichai

